Trade Spotlight: Prince Pipes, Tata Consumer, Bharti Infratel in focus

Indian market closed flat on September 3 with a negative bias. The S&P BSE Sensex failed to hold on to 39,000 while Nifty50 managed to hold on to 115,00 levels.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street on Thursday – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 95 points to 38,990 while the Nifty50 was down 7.5 points to 11,527.

Sectorally, the action was seen in consumer durables, IT, capital goods, and auto while mild profit-taking was seen in banks, finance, metals, and energy stocks

The action was seen in Prince Pipes which hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 227.50, Tata Consumer Products gained over 5 percent, and Bharti Infratel was the top Nifty gainer on Thursday, up 11.45 percent.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on Friday, 4 September:

Expert: Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

Prince Pipes: Rs 195 should be the trend decider level for swing traders

The stock has rallied over 95 percent in the current quarter. On September 3, Prince Pipe made a fresh all-time high of 227.80. It has been soaring rapidly over the last five weeks, rallying from Rs 110 to Rs 225 within the period.

That rally was price dominating along with modest volume activity. On the daily and weekly charts, the stock has formed a robust Breakout continuation pattern which suggests uptrend momentum likely to persist in the near future.

However, on the short-term time frame, the momentum indicators indicate that the stock is in an overbought zone and the uptrend would be vulnerable if the price closes below 195 mark.

For the swing traders, Rs 195 should be the trend decider level. If the stock trades above Rs 195 then we can expect further uptrend towards Rs 240 and 250. However, a close below Rs 195, traders may prefer to exit out from trading long positions.

Tata Consumer Products: Rs 540 should be the trend decider level for the next few sessions

On September 3, the stock made another all-time high of Rs 591.95. In the last two months, the stock has rallied over 35 percent, and the important point is that the stock has not only surpassed its previous resistance of Rs 520 but comfortably managed to sustain above the same.

The sharp surge in the price action surprised most of the swing traders. On the daily and weekly charts, the stock has formed a breakout continuation pattern which is grossly positive for the Tata Consumer.

However, on the short-term time frame, the momentum indicators indicate that the stock is in an overbought zone and there are high chances of a quick short term price correction which cannot be ruled out if the stock trades below Rs 540.

For the next few trading session, Rs 540 should be the trend decider level for the bulls, and if it sustains above the same then the uptrend is likely to continue up to Rs 600.

Further uptrend may also continue which could take the stock to Rs 635. On the flip side, a dismissal of 540 could possibly trigger quick short term correction up to 495.

Bharti Infratel: Fresh buying can be considered now and on dips

From the last couple of weeks, the stock has been hovering between Rs 190 to 205 price ranges. On Thursday, Bharti Infratel opened with a strong note and recorded strong momentum throughout the day.

The stock rallied over 11 percent along with incremental volume activity on Thursday. Now, a sharp intraday price volume rally near 200-day SMA indicates a strong possibility of a fresh uptrend from current levels.

In addition, on the daily charts, the stock has formed a range breakout formation which suggests the further uptrend is not ruled out.

Unless, it trading below Rs 205, positional traders can retain an optimistic stance and look for a target Rs 240. Fresh buying can be considered now and on dips if any between Rs 220 and Rs 212 levels with a stop loss below Rs 205.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.