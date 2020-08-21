Trade Spotlight: NHPC, NTPC, and Dynamatic Technologies in focus

Indian market witnessed a knee jerk reaction on Thursday tracking weak global cues, but the overall trend still remains to be on the upside, suggest experts.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex was down 394 points to 38,220 while the Nifty50 closed with losses of 96 points to 11,312.

Sectorally, the action was seen in utilities, power, infrastructure, and metal stocks while profit-taking was visible in telecom, banks, finance, and energy space.

The action was seen in NHPC which was up 12 percent on Thursday, NTPC was the top Sensex gainer, up nearly 7 percent, and Dynamatic Technologies was locked in upper circuit of 5 percent.

We have collated views of an expert on stocks that were in focus on Thursday, and how can one trade on August 21:

Expert: Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

NHPC: For breakout Rs 22 should be the sacrosanct level

The stock has rallied over 12 percent on 20th Aug. It opened on a muted note but quickly surpassed Wednesday’s high with strong volume activity. Despite tepid market conditions, NHPC maintained its strong momentum throughout the day.

On the daily and weekly charts, the stock has formed a strong price volume breakout pattern. The texture of the pattern suggests breakout action will continue in the near term if the stock succeeds to trade above Rs 22 level.

In addition, after a long time, the stock closed above its 200-Day SMA which is broadly positive for the NHPC and a strong price volume activity is near an important level that clearly indicates further uptrend from current levels.

For the breakout traders Rs 22 should be the sacrosanct level, trading above the same we can expect uptrend continuation wave up to Rs 26.

NTPC: For positional traders, Rs 101 would be the trend decider level

On the daily and weekly charts, the stock has formed a strong bullish Double Bottom formation. The incremental volume activity post the short-term reversal confirmation clearly indicates a high chance of a fresh uptrend from current levels.

Currently, the stock is heading towards 200-Day SMA. The short-term texture of the stock is positive, but Rs 101 (200-Days SMA) should act as important resistance for the NTPC.

For the positional traders, Rs 101 would be the trend decider level. We can expect further uptrend up to Rs.110 as long as it trades above Rs.96 levels.

However, a close below the said levels would push traders to exit out from their trading long positions.

Dynamatic Technologies: Rs 845 should be the trend decider level for next few sessions

The stock hit one more 5 percent upper circuit on Aug 20, it has been hitting the upper circuit from the last four days. The stock has rallied from Rs 600 to Rs 890 within a very short period of time.

In this month alone, the stock has rallied over 65 percent. The important point is post-breakout activity, the stock not only surpassed its Rs 675 resistance mark, but comfortably managed to sustain above the same.

The sharp surge in the price action surprised most traders. On the daily and weekly charts, the stock has formed a breakout continuation pattern which is grossly positive for Dynamatic Technologies.

However, on a short-term time frame, momentum indicators indicate that the stock is in an overbought zone and there are high chances of a quick short-term price correction if it trades below Rs 845.

For the next few trading sessions, Rs 845 should be the trend decider level for the bulls, and if the stock sustains above this level then we can expect a continuation of an uptrend till Rs 950.

On the flip side, a close below Rs 845 could possibly trigger quick short-term correction up to Rs 775.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.