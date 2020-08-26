Trade Spotlight: LIC Housing Finance, Max Financial & Future Retail in focus

Indian market closed flat but at a fresh six-month high of August 25. The tussle between the bulls and the bears continued as Sensex had a touch-and-go moment with 39,000.

The broader market stocks did outperform, while in terms of sectors, action was seen in banks, finance, auto and consumer discretionary. Profit-taking was seen in realty, utilities, FMCG and healthcare.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street on Tuesday – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 44 points to 38,843 while the Nifty50 rose 5.8 points to 11,472.

Experts are of the view that D-Street is witnessing selective buying and investors should wait for a breakout to initiate long positions above 11,530. Support is seen at 11,300 levels.

Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty showed great strength that recovered from day’s low to end the day one per cent higher at 23,092.15.

“One can expect Bank Nifty to touch 23,550 or 23,750 levels. Lack of trigger in our market has seen selective buying even as the world markets are inching upwards towards its previous highs,” Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities told Moneycontrol.

“On August 26, if we could see a smart gain above the 11530 levels with a focus on Financials and Pharmaceutical stocks. One could initiate a buy in Nifty above 11530 levels for the target 11600 or 11630. In case Nifty corrects, it may test the 11300 levels,” he said.

The action was seen in the LIC Housing Finance which rose 8 percent while Max Financial rallied nearly 13 percent, and Future Retail pared some gains but still closed 4 percent higher on Tuesday.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on Wednesday, 26 August:

Expert: Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in

LIC Housing Finance: Hold long with a stop below Rs 290

This counter is on a consolidation mode since last May and it appears that the stock has registered a breakout with a gap-up opening on the back of relatively higher volumes.

This decisive move above the higher end of the consolidation range placed around 296 levels is clearly hinting that this counter might have embarked on a fresh leg of the upswing.

However, it is still trading below its 200-Day moving average, and the initial target which can be tested is around 329 levels.

Traders who are long shall continue to hold with a stop below 290 on a closing basis and even fresh buying can be considered on dips.

Max Financials: Buy on dips| Keep a stop below Rs 597

This counter appears to have cleared some critical multiple resistance points in the last trading session with a breakout on huge volumes.

Hence, as long as it sustains above 600 levels it should remain a buy on dip opportunity and has the potential to retest the lifetime highs of 684 levels registered in May 2017.

Considering the huge up move from the last trading session, positional traders are advised to adopt a two-pronged strategy of buying now and on dips in the zone of 610 – 600. A stop-loss suggested for the trade is a close below 597.

Future Retail: Fresh buying is not advisable in this counter

Despite positive price action around this counter, the trend is likely to get influenced by news flows surrounded around it.

Purely based on technical charts, if the stock sustains above 111 levels, it has the potential to reach the target of 136.

In case, if 111 is breached then it can go down all the way towards the levels of 100. Fresh buying is not advisable in this counter whereas if someone is already invested they can hold with a stop below 114 on a closing basis.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.