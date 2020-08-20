Trade Spotlight: IRB Infra, Century Textiles, Shriram City Union, Adani Enterprises in focus

Indian market closed above crucial resistance levels on Wednesday supported by positive global cues. The Nifty50 closed above 11,400 levels, but initial trends suggest that Thursday could see some consolidation on D-Street.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 86 points to 38,614 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 23 points to close at 11408.

Sectorally, the action was seen in Infra, Telecom, realty, public sector, and utilities while mild profit-taking was seen in IT, FMCG, and healthcare stocks.

IRB Infrastructure Developers surged 10 percent on Wednesday, similar price action was seen in Century Textiles (up 5 percent), Shriram City Union (up 9 percent), and Adani Enterprises (up 11).

We have collated views of an expert on stocks that were in focus on Wednesday, and how can one trade on August 20:

Expert: Ashish Chaturmohta Head of Technicals and Derivatives, Sanctum Wealth Management

IRB Infra: Price can move towards Rs 160-165 levels

The stock has formed a double bottom pattern between 120 and 50 odd levels on the weekly chart over a four-month period. The last rally from the lower-end has been on high volumes indicating accumulation at lower levels.

For the last 5-weeks, the stock witnessed consolidation at neckline i.e. breakout level of the pattern, and has now shown a breakout on the upside.

High volumes and price momentum was seen on the breakout which is a positive sign. Post the breakout, the price can move towards Rs 160-165 levels. On the downside, support is seen at Rs 122 levels.

Century Textiles: Price closed at a 4-month high

After the decline in the month of March, the stock was trading at lower levels. For the last 10 weeks, the stock has been consolidating between Rs 330 and Rs 290 odd levels.

Now, it has closed at Rs 333 levels which is a 4-month high for the stock and is showing signs of a breakout on the upside.

Volumes were high with price momentum on the breakout that indicates buying participation in the stock.

Price has closed above the upper Bollinger bands which suggest the trend is likely to continue in the direction of the breakout.

Momentum indicators have given positive crossover with their respective averages on the daily chart. As long as the stock holds above Rs 330, the move could take it towards Rs 370-385 levels. On the downside, support is seen at Rs 315.

Shriram City Union Finance: Next target seen at Rs 1,100-1,150 levels

Since April, the stock has been languishing at lower levels. The stock has seen a momentum pick up and volumes have also been high – which is a good sign.

The stock has seen a sharp run-up from Rs 650 to Rs 1,000 odd levels. Thus, as long as it forms a higher high and high low, we expect the uptrend to continue towards Rs 1,100-1,150 levels.

On the downside, support is seen at Rs 900 levels, and a break below this level could fuel profit booking.

Adani Enterprises: Next target seen at Rs 260-280 levels

The stock has been forming a higher top and higher bottom on the daily chart. The stock has picked up momentum in the last one month.

Over the last couple of days, prices and volumes have been rising. If the stock holds above Rs 230, the rally can continue towards Rs 260 and Rs 280 levels. On the downside, support is seen at Rs 230 and Rs 225 levels.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.