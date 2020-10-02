Trade Spotlight: IPCA Labs, IndusInd Bank & Indiabulls Ventures in focus

Indian market witnessed a fabulous Thursday with benchmark indices rallying by more than 1.5 percent each. The S&P BSE Sensex rallied by more than 600 points while the Nifty50 reclaimed 11,400 levels.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street for Thursday -- the S&P BSE Sensex rose 629 points to 38,367 while the Nifty50 rose 169 points to close at 11,416.

Sectorally, action was seen in Bankex, Finance, Telecom, Realty, and Auto stocks while profit-taking was visible in Energy and Consumer Durable stocks.

On October 1, IPCA Laboratories rose nearly 4 percent, IndusInd Bank rose more than 12 percent and was also the top index gainer. Indiabulls Ventures closed with gains of nearly 6 percent.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on Monday, October 5:

Expert: Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

IPCA Laboratories: Rs 2,085 should be the trend decider level for swing traders

On October 1, the stock registered a fresh all-time high of Rs 2267.95. In the last quarter, it rallied over 30 percent. The important point to note is that the stock not only surpassed its previous resistance of Rs 2200, but it also managed to close above the same for the first time.

The consistency and robust price activity suggest that bulls are dominating the price action. The strong higher bottom formation suggests that every short-term correction has been utilised as an opportunity to enter into the long side.

On the daily and weekly charts, the stock has formed a breakout pattern which is grossly positive for Ipca Laboratories.

However, on a short-term time frame, the momentum indicators indicate that the stock is into the overbought zone and there are high chances of a quick short-term price correction which can’t be ruled out if the stock trades below Rs 2085.

For the next few trading session, Rs 2,085 should be the trend decider level for the swing traders. If the stock manages to sustain above the same, we can expect a continuation of the uptrend towards Rs 2,500. Further, the uptrend may also continue which could take the stock towards Rs 2650.

On the flip side, a dismissal of Rs 2,085 could possibly trigger a quick short-term correction up to Rs 1,900.

IndusInd Bank: 50-Day SMA or Rs 565 should be the important support level

The stock has formed an expanding Triangle formation post a sharp price correction. On Thursday, the stock opened with a gap-up and maintained positive momentum throughout the day.

A healthy 12 percent intraday rally indicates that traders are likely to maintain a positive stance at a higher level which is broadly positive for IndusInd Bank.

In addition, on the daily charts, it has formed a promising higher bottom formation along with positive parabolic SAR series which indicate a strong possibility of the further uptrend from the current levels.

Now, the stock is trading well above the 20 and 50-Day SMA. The short-term texture suggests that the uptrend wave will continue if the stock sustains above 50-Day SMA.

For the swing traders, 50-Day SMA or Rs 565 should be the important support level. Above the same uptrend, formation will continue up to Rs 640-650. However, dismissal of Rs 565 could possibly trigger one more leg of short-term correction till Rs 510.

Indiabulls Ventures: Rs 240 should be the sacrosanct level for the bulls

On October 1, the stock made a fresh 52-week high of Rs 267.45. In the last quarter alone, the stock has rallied over 100 percent.

The stock not only surpassed its previous 52-week high of Rs 240.95 but securely managed to continue above the same.

The sharp price surge from Rs Rs 200 level surprised most traders as well as investors. On the daily and weekly charts, the stock has formed a breakout continuation pattern, which is grossly positive for Indiabulls Ventures.

However, on the short-term time frame, the momentum indicators suggest that the stock is in an overbought zone and there are high chances of a quick short-term price correction if the stock trades below Rs 240.

For the next few trading session, Rs 240 shall be the sacrosanct level for bulls, and if it sustains, we can expect a continuation of uptrend towards Rs 320.

On the flip side, if the stock trades below Rs 240, it could possibly trigger a short-term correction up to Rs 210.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.