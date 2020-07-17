Trade Spotlight: Infosys, Mphasis, TCS, HCL Tech & L&T Info hit fresh 52-week high

IT stocks lifted the Indian market higher on July 16. Most of the stocks in the IT index hit a fresh 52-week high. Experts feel that the momentum is likely to continue in the technology space.

Two bellwethers of the IT sector – TCS and Infosys – hit fresh life highs on July 16.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.1 percent to 36,471, whil Nifty50 closed with gains of 1.1 percent at 10,739.

Sectorally, IT, healthcare, banks, auto, metal stocks saw buying while selling pressure was visible in telecom and power space.

Here is an expert's technical views on what investors who missed the price action should do:

NIFTY IT:

The chart of Nifty IT index is an excellent example of one of the chart pattern called Parallel channel Trading". The Index is following the same since March 2007 on a monthly chart. In the month of March and April 2020, it dropped below the lower boundary of the channel but recovered back and closed above the channel on a monthly closing basis.

Based on it, if we calculate the upward targets for the IT index then it is indicating the possibility of 18500 in next few months.

On Thursday, Infosys and TCS both entered in highest levels of their entire history. Both contribute 26 percent each in the entire weightage of the Index.

If both these stocks start performing in the parallel direction then we could see the levels of 18500 very shortly. The support exists at 16300 and at 15500.

Infosys: Purchases should be done between the range of 900 and 850

Infosys has changed its trading range after its excellent performance in Q1. Since September 2019, Infosys was into a corrective pattern, which it completed in March 2020 at 509.

The stock has never looked back since, and on Thursday it comfortably closed into new highs. Technically, Infosys entered in a new trending upward wave.

On an immediate basis, Infosys should move to at least 1000 and in the near future (3 to 6 months) it should be around. The former resistance 850 should act as a large base. Purchases should be done between the range of 900 to 850.

Mphasis: Like to consolidate between 1,150 and 950 levels

Mphasis was leading the rally during the period of 2011 and 2018. However, from August 2018 till March 2020, the stock was into the gradual corrective mode. The stock has lost 60 percent of its total gains in the given period.

The stock has actively participated in the current rush of technology companies and has nearly doubled in the last three and a half months. Technically, we think it's in the pullback trend.

It would consolidate between 1150 and 950 to successfully break the 1280 level, which is the all-time highest level for the stock.

TCS: For the positional investor Rs 2,075 should be the sacrosanct support

On July 16, the stock opened on a strong note and very quickly made a fresh all-time high of 2302.70 but due to consistent profit-booking erased entire intraday gained.

However, the medium-term structure of the TCS is robust, on the daily chart stock has formed Higher High and Higher Bottom series formation which clearly suggests uptrend pattern likely to continue in the near term.

For positional investors, 2075 should be the sacrosanct support level. If TCS manages to trade above the same then we can expect uptrend continuation wave up to 2500 in the medium term.

HCL Technologies: Bulls are clearly dominating the price action

The stock has rallied over 15 percent this month. On July 16, HCL Tech made a fresh all-time high of 652.20 and after a highly volatile intraday session, the stock was closed above 625 resistance mark, which is broadly positive.

The important thing is the volume activity, the incremental volume activity post breakout clearly indicates high chances of the further uptrend from current levels.

On the daily and weekly charts stock has formed a strong promising price volume breakout formation that indicates bulls are clearly dominating the price action.

For the breakout traders, 600 and 585 would be the key levels to watch, the overall chart structure suggests if the stock sustained above the same then the breakout continuation texture likely to continue up to 700.

L& T Infotech: Rs 2,150 should be the trend decider level for the bulls

On July 16, the stock made yet another all-time high of 2336. In this month, the stock rallied over 21 percent, and the important point is stock not only surpassed its previous 52-week high of 2050 but comfortably managed sustained above the same.

The V-shaped uptrend rally surprised most of the traders. On daily and weekly charts stock has formed a breakout continuation pattern which is grossly positive for the L&T INFOTECH.

However, on a short-term time frame, momentum indicators indicate the stock is into the overbought zone and high chances of quick short term price correction is not ruled out if stock trading below 2150.

For the next few trading session, 2150 should be the trend decider level for the bulls, sustain above the same we can expect a continuation of uptrend up to 2400.

Further uptrend may also continue which could lift the stock to 2500. On the flip side, dismissal of 2150 could possibly trigger quick short term correction up to 2050.

