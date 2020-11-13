Trade Spotlight: Indiabulls Housing, Aurobindo Pharma, Adani Green in focus

Indian market snapped the eight-day winning streak and closed in the red on Thursday. The S&P BSE Sensex fell by more than 200 points while the Nifty50 closed below 12700 levels.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 236 points to 43,357 while the Nifty50 was down 58 points to close at 12,690.

Sectorally, the action was seen in FMCG, Capital Goods, Realty, and Capital Discretionary stocks while profit-taking was visible in banks, public sector, and energy space.

Stocks like Indiabulls Housing Finance rallied more than 7 percent, Aurobindo Pharma was up more than 3 percent, and Adani Green Energy rose to a fresh 52-week high of Rs 941.15 were some of the stocks in focus.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on 13 November:

Expert: Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

India bulls Housing Finance: Positional traders should watch out for Rs 156

The stock has formed a higher bottom formation post sharp price correction. Currently, the stock is trading above the 20 and 50-Days SMA along with incremental volume activity.

The trend clearly suggests that the reversal formation is likely to continue if the stock succeeds to trade above Rs 156 or 50-Days SMA.

In addition, a strong bullish candle on the weekly charts and positive Parabolic SAR series on the daily charts indicate that the uptrend wave texture is likely to continue in the near future.

For the positional traders, Rs 156 should be the sacrosanct level trading above the same uptrend wave will continue up to Rs 185-Rs.195.

Aurobindo Pharma: For the bulls, Rs 860 is an important breakout level to watch

On the daily chart, the stock has formed an expanding Triangle kind of formation. Post that formation, the stock is hovering in the range of Rs 750 to Rs 850.

The short-term texture of Aurobindo Pharma looks like Cat on the wall. Currently, the stock is witnessing a non-directional activity.

Traders might be waiting for either side breakout. For the bulls, Rs 860 would be the important breakout level to watch.

And if the stock manages to close above the same, we can expect a quick uptrend rally towards Rs 915. On the flip side, trading below Rs 810 may increase further weakness up to Rs 740.

On November 12, the stock made yet another all-time high of Rs 942.40. In this quarter so far, it rallied nearly 30 percent, the important point is that the stock not only surpassed its previous 52-week high of Rs 919 but comfortably managed to sustain above the same.

The sharp surge in the price action has surprised most traders. On the daily and weekly charts, the stock has formed a breakout continuation pattern which is grossly positive for the Adani Green.

However, on the short-term time frame, momentum indicators indicate that the stock is in an overbought zone and there are high chances of a quick short-term price correction of it starts to trade below Rs 855.

For the next few trading session, Rs 855 should be the trend decider level for the bulls. If the stock sustains above the same, we can expect a continuation of the uptrend up to Rs 1000.

Further uptrend may also continue which could lift the stock towards Rs 1050. On the flip side, dismissal of Rs 855 could possibly trigger quick short-term correction up to Rs 775.

