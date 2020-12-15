Trade Spotlight: IFB Industries, Hindustan Copper and Cyient in focus

Indian market witnessed yet another day of record highs on December 14. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high of 46,373 while the Nifty50 inched closer towards 13600 levels.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 154 points to 46,253 while the Nifty50 rose 44 points to close at 13,558.

On the broader markets front – the S&P BSE Mid-cap index rose 0.79 percent, and the S&P BSE Small-cap index gained 0.74 percent – outperforming benchmark indices.

Stocks like IFB Industries rose by about 13 percent, Hindustan Copper gained by around 20 percent, and Cyient was up more than 7 percent were some of the stocks in focus on Monday.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on 15 December:

Expert: Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

IFB Industries: Book Profit

The stock has gained by 50 percent after a breakout from its long term monthly averages placed at 900 levels. Volumes are very thin in the current up move compared to the previous month's volumes.

The RSI has also moved up to 93 levels with risk-reward, not in favor of longs. We would recommend booking profit at current levels.

Hind Copper: Hold |Target: 65

The stock has closed near to its 200-week average with sharp volumes over the past few days. It has formed a good bottom formation near its lower band of weekly averages with strong price action in Monday’s trade.

Going forward, any decline near the 42-44 levels would be a good entry point for a higher target of 65 levels.

Cyient: Hold |Target: 650

The stock has maintained to hold its short and medium-term averages and scaled a new calendar high surpassing its 200-weeks average.

The positive trend will continue until 420 is not breached on the downside which is the 100-week average and holding firm since the start of the IT rally in Jul-20.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.