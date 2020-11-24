Trade Spotlight: IDFC First, IDFC and Ujjivan Small Finance in focus

Indian market rose for the second consecutive day in a row on Monday to hit fresh record highs. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh lifetime high of 44,271.15 while the Nifty50 rose to a high of 12,968.85.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 194 points to close at 44,077 while the Nifty50 rose 67 points to close at 12,926.

Sectorally, the action was seen in IT, oil & gas, energy, healthcare while some selling pressure was seen in telecom, banks, and consumer durable.

Stocks like IDFC Ltd which rose 20 percent, IDFC First gained nearly 10 percent while Ujjivan Financial Services was up nearly 20 percent were some of the stocks in focus.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on 24 November:

Expert: Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

IDFC FIRST BANK: HOLD |Target: 45

The stock is up by 20% MTD after a breakout of the inside range on the monthly charts with strong volumes.

We believe that its positive momentum will continue and can take the stock higher towards the next target of 45 levels which could also lead to a test of its 200-week average.

On the downside, multiple support levels are placed at 31-33 levels with respect to its band of long and medium-term averages.

IDFC Ltd: Book Profit

The stock has witnessed a gap-up opening on the back of positive news flow over the weekend. The 200-week average resistance near 43 levels would cap the upside.

The RSI has also moved up to 79 levels with risk-reward is not in favour of longs. We would recommend booking profit at current levels.

Ujjivan Small Finance: BUY |Target: 52

The stock was an underperformer since its listing in December 2019 and has declined by 50% from its all-time high.

It has formed a good bottom formation over the past few months and witnessed a strong breakout above its 200-day average.

On the higher side, we expect an intermediate target of 45 and 52 levels over the next few quarters.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.