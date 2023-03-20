Trade Spotlight | How you should trade in KPIT Technologies, JBM Auto, Kalyan Jewellers today

Late-hour buying on Friday helped the market rebound and close with more than six-tenth of a percent gains on March 17, driven by a rally in banking and financial services, technology, and metal stocks.

Technically, the Nifty50 regained the psychological 17,000 mark on Friday after hitting more than five-month low of 16,850 on Thursday, which can act as a crucial support, while the crucial resistance would be 200-DMA (days moving average 17,450).

The index jumped more than 110 points to 17,100, and the BSE Sensex gained over 350 points to 57,990, while the broader markets also traded higher with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising third of a percent and seven-tenth of a percent, respectively.

Stocks that were in action on March 17 included KPIT Technologies which jumped 6.6 percent to Rs 869 and formed a long, bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, with strong volumes. The stock has broken falling resistance trendline adjoining the previous swing highs and traded above all key moving averages (9, 21, 50, 100 and 200-day EMA - exponential moving average).

JBM Auto rallied 9 percent to Rs 627 and recouped all its previous three-day losses, forming robust bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with above average volumes, while Kalyan Jewellers India also came back strong after recent consolidation, rising nearly 10 percent to Rs 119.5, and formed strong bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with robust volumes. Here's what Foram Chheda of ChartAnalytics.co.in recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

Foram Chheda

Technical Research Analyst and Founder|ChartAnalytics.co.in

KPIT Technologies

From October 2022 until January, the stock remained in a broad trading range under sideways consolidation. It continued taking support at 50-DMA (days moving average) multiple times while staying well above the 200-DMA.

KPIT broke out of this trading range in January to test the high near Rs 875 levels. The corrective decline saw the stock finding support at the previous breakout point.

Currently, the stock is retesting the previous high, any breakout can see the stock inching higher by 4 percent from present levels. A close above the resistance level of Rs 875 can be considered a new buying opportunity while keeping a close below Rs 840 as a stop-loss level.

JBM Auto

Analysis of the weekly chart shows that JBM Auto marked a high of Rs 674 in January 2022; the retracement that followed saw the stock finding support thrice in the Rs 362-368 zone.

The uptrend that followed saw the price crossing above the 50-, 100-, and 200-day MA (moving average) on daily charts. All intermittent retracements in this move found support at 50-DMA.

After marking of a current high, the stock price retested the previous resistance level which now acts as a support level and offers an attractive entry opportunity near Rs 595-600 levels with a target of Rs 690 and stop-loss of Rs 550.

Kalyan Jewellers India

Kalyan Jewellers formed a top near Rs 134 in December 2022; after that, the stock slipped in a corrective decline and has remained in a ranged consolidation.

Recently the stock price has rebounded and has crossed above the 50-day MA again indicating the primary uptrend staying intact. The RS (relative strength) line has also broken out on the upside; it has crossed above the 50-period MA. OBV (on-balance volume) has marked a new high.

A close above Rs 122 can trigger a fresh buying opportunity with a potential target of 6.5 percent or one can hold the stock and any price move below Rs 112 can be considered to move out of the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Sunil Shankar Matkar