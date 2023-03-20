 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade Spotlight | How you should trade in KPIT Technologies, JBM Auto, Kalyan Jewellers today

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 20, 2023 / 06:50 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers India also came back strong after recent consolidation, rising nearly 10 percent to Rs 119.5, and formed strong bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with robust volumes.

Late-hour buying on Friday helped the market rebound and close with more than six-tenth of a percent gains on March 17, driven by a rally in banking and financial services, technology, and metal stocks.

Technically, the Nifty50 regained the psychological 17,000 mark on Friday after hitting more than five-month low of 16,850 on Thursday, which can act as a crucial support, while the crucial resistance would be 200-DMA (days moving average 17,450).

The index jumped more than 110 points to 17,100, and the BSE Sensex gained over 350 points to 57,990, while the broader markets also traded higher with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising third of a percent and seven-tenth of a percent, respectively.

Stocks that were in action on March 17 included KPIT Technologies which jumped 6.6 percent to Rs 869 and formed a long, bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, with strong volumes. The stock has broken falling resistance trendline adjoining the previous swing highs and traded above all key moving averages (9, 21, 50, 100 and 200-day EMA - exponential moving average).