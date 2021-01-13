Trade Spotlight: How to trade Infosys, Wipro ahead of December quarter results?

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Indian market touched fresh record highs on Tuesday following positive global cues. Markets will react to the macroeconomic data (IIP & CPI) in early trade on Wednesday.

It will react to earnings announcements from select IT majors such as Infosys and Wipro, after TCS blockbuster results released last week.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 247 points to 49,517 while the Nifty50 was up 78 points to close at 14,563 on Wednesday.

Sectorally, the action was seen in telecom, energy, realty, public sector, and oil & gas while profit-booking was seen in consumer durables, healthcare, and capital goods.

Stocks like Infosys pared gains after hitting a fresh 52-week high, Wipro rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday, and Tata Motors rallied more than 8 percent. Both Infosys and Wipro touched their fresh 52-week high.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on January 13:

Expert: Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in

Tata Motors:

Although this counter is looking strong with 20% gains in just two sessions, it seems to have run into a critical resistance point placed around Rs 239 levels.

Moreover, its price action from the absolute lows of Rs 63 levels registered in March 2020 appears to have carved a decent ascending channel on the weekly chart and the scrip in the last session witnessed some profit-booking after hitting the upper boundary of the said channel with a high of Rs 252 levels.

Hence, in the near-term, it should ideally pause its upward journey and hence traders should book profits in the next session. Fresh buying shall arise only after consolidation or correction. In case if it registers a fresh sustainable breakout above Rs 252 levels then it shall head towards Rs 280.

Infosys:

This counter appears to be moving in a well-defined ascending channel on weekly charts which is in progress from the highs of Rs 986 registered in July 2020.

Hence, sustaining above the last Monday’s bullish gap zone of Rs 1340 – 1316 levels can help the scrip head towards the upper boundary of the said channel which is placed around Rs 1470–1500.

Hence, traders who already own this stock can continue to do so whereas fresh buying looks prudent only on dip close to Rs 1340 levels with a stop below Rs 1316 on a closing basis for a possible target into the zone of Rs 1470–1500.

Wipro:

Except for the fact that it has rallied continuously from the lows of Rs 381 to 459 levels in the last 9 trading sessions, there is no other concern in this counter.

It may be in overbought levels with new lifetime highs but still, there are no other weak signs on technical parameters.

Hence, traders who already own this stock can continue to hold for a target of Rs 478 levels with a stop of Rs 446 on a closing basis.

However, fresh buying should be considered on correction if this counter dips into the bullish gap zone of Rs 435–432 levels registered last Monday.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.