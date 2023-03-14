Trade Spotlight | How to trade in Sudarshan Chemical, Elgi Equipments, Aptus Value Housing

The market continued to fall for the third straight session, as turmoil in the US banking space weighed down global peers. Equity benchmarks lost 1.5 percent on March 13, taking the total three-day loss to over 3 percent.

The BSE Sensex tanked nearly 900 points to 58,238, while the Nifty50 plunged over 250 points to 17,154, the lowest closing level in last five months, forming long bearish candle on the daily scale, as the sell-off was seen across sectors with banks taking the lead in correction.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices also followed suit, shedding around 2 percent each on weak breadth. More than six shares declined for every rising share on the NSE.

Stocks that bucked the trend included Sudarshan Chemical Industries which ended with just 0.6 percent gains at Rs 374 after erasing more than 8 percent from its day's high. The stock has formed small bodied bullish candlestick pattern with very long upper shadow on the daily charts, indicating profit taking in the counter at higher levels, but the trading volume was robust. Overall, the stock has been in a consolidation mode for more than a month now.

Sunil Shankar Matkar