Trade Spotlight | How to trade in RITES, Mahindra Holidays, JK Lakshmi Cement today

The market has extended uptrend for yet another session and settled the volatile trade with moderate gains on April 25. Traders seem to be cautious ahead of monthly expiry of futures and options contracts on Thursday.

The BSE Sensex gained 75 points to 60,131, while the Nifty50 climbed 26 points to close at 17,769, and formed a Doji kind of pattern on the daily scale, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears about future market move.

Bank Nifty also ended with minor gains, up 43 points at 42,678, while the broader markets had a mixed trend with the Nifty Midcap 100 index falling 0.1 percent and Smallcap 100 index gaining half a percent.

Stocks that performed better than broader markets included RITES which surged nearly 9 percent to Rs 380 and formed robust bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale with large volumes, trading above all key moving averages (21, 50, 100 and 200-day EMA - exponential moving average). It has decisively broken more than a month long consolidation.

Sunil Shankar Matkar