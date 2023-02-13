Trade Spotlight | How to trade in JBM Auto, Campus Activewear, Gujarat Pipavav Port today?

Equity benchmarks continued to consolidate for yet another session and closed the trade on February 10 with moderate losses, but the broader markets outperformed the leading indices with further fall in volatility to an 18-month closing low.

The BSE Sensex corrected more than 100 points to 60,683, while the Nifty50 declined 37 points to 17,856 and formed a Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts as the closing was near the opening levels, indicating indecision among bulls and bears.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.24 percent and Smallcap 100 index gained half a percent amid advance decline ratio, while the India VIX, the fear index dropped to 12.75, the lowest level since August 12, 2021, from 13.04 level, showing a bit of market stability.

Stocks that performed much better than broader markets included JBM Auto which rallied nearly 11 percent to Rs 538, the highest closing level since January 20, 2023 and formed large bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes. It has given a strong close above all short-term as well as long-term moving averages.

Sunil Shankar Matkar