Trade Spotlight | How to trade in JBM Auto, Campus Activewear, Gujarat Pipavav Port today?

Equity benchmarks continued to consolidate for yet another session and closed the trade on February 10 with moderate losses, but the broader markets outperformed the leading indices with further fall in volatility to an 18-month closing low.

The BSE Sensex corrected more than 100 points to 60,683, while the Nifty50 declined 37 points to 17,856 and formed a Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts as the closing was near the opening levels, indicating indecision among bulls and bears.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.24 percent and Smallcap 100 index gained half a percent amid advance decline ratio, while the India VIX, the fear index dropped to 12.75, the lowest level since August 12, 2021, from 13.04 level, showing a bit of market stability.

Stocks that performed much better than broader markets included JBM Auto which rallied nearly 11 percent to Rs 538, the highest closing level since January 20, 2023 and formed large bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes. It has given a strong close above all short-term as well as long-term moving averages.

Campus Activewear has reported more than 6 percent gains for yet another session, rising 6.5 percent to Rs 420. The stock has formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy volumes for second day in a row, closing above 50-day EMA (exponential moving average).

Gujarat Pipavav Port also saw good buying interest, climbing 3 percent to Rs 101.55, the highest closing level since January 4, continuing uptrend for fifth consecutive session. The stock has formed healthy bullish candle with long upper shadow on the daily charts, trading above all short term as well as long term moving averages.

Here's what Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

Campus Activewear

The stock is in down trend on short to medium term time frame however with last week's strong gains. the stock has formed an "Engulfing Bullish" however any follow up positive close may confirm trend reversal. This buying momentum is accompanied with huge volumes indicating increased participation at lower levels.

The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI (relative strength index) has turned bullish which signals increased participation. Currently the stock is well placed above 20 and 50-day SMA (simple moving average) which support bullish sentiments.

Investors should buy, hold and accumulate this stock with an expected upside of Rs 460-480, with downside support zone of Rs 360 level.

Gujarat Pipavav Port

Since June 2022, the stock has witnessed a shift of trend and scaling upward forming a series of higher tops and bottoms indicating positive trend. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100, 200-day SMA which reconfirms bullish trend. This rally is accompanied with rising volumes indicating increased participation.

The daily, weekly and month strength indicator RSI is in bullish mode indicating sustained strength.

Investors should buy, hold and accumulate this stock with an expected upside of Rs 120-130, with downside support zone of Rs 90-85 levels.

JBM Auto

The stock is in strong uptrend as it sustains in higher tops and bottoms formation across all the time frames representing bullish sentiments. With Friday's strong gains of 11 percent, the stock has recaptured 20 and 50-day SMA and rebounded sharply indicating support zone around Rs 525, and Rs 491 levels.

It is well placed above its 100 and 200-day SMA which also reconfirm long term bullish trend. This buying momentum is accompanied with huge volumes which denotes increased participation. The daily, weekly and month strength indicator RSI is in bullish mode indicating sustained strength.

Investors should buy, hold and accumulate this stock with an expected upside of Rs 600-620, with downside support zone of Rs 480-470 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.