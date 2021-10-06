Trade Spotlight | How to deal with ONGC, IndusInd Bank, IG Petrochemicals?

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The momentum remained in control of bulls for the second consecutive session of the week as the market started off the day on a volatile note but gained strength in the afternoon and closed seven-tenth of a percent higher on October 5. IT stocks remained strong along with buying in select banking and financials, and auto stocks.

The BSE Sensex added more than 400 points to close above 59,700 levels, while the Nifty50 closed decisively above the 17,800 mark with 130 points gains. The broader markets also maintained its northward journey as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.4 percent each.

Stocks that were in focus include PSU oil and gas major ONGC, which was the biggest gainer in the Nifty50 with a 10.87 percent rally to close at Rs 163.65 after hitting a fresh 52-week high of Rs 164.60, and private sector lender IndusInd Bank which was the second biggest gainer in the benchmark index, rising 4.36 percent to close at Rs 1,168.60.

Chemical manufacturing company IG Petrochemicals saw strong demand, hitting a record high of Rs 928.10, before closing with 19.61 percent gains at Rs 925.10.

Here's what Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

In the current month, this counter seems to have registered a fresh breakout from the seven-year-old down sloping trendline on monthly charts. Hence, as long as this counter sustains above Rs 149 levels, which is the breakout point on the monthly charts, one shall retain the bullish bias on this counter and look to buy on dips.

Moreover, as this counter registered a breakout on long-term charts after a prolonged down trend from the highs of Rs 314 registered in the year 2014, a bigger upsides towards Rs 200 can't be ruled out going forward.

However, for the time being, positional traders are advised to hold for a target of Rs 179 levels. Fresh buying should be considered on a dip into the zone of Rs 156–152 with a stop loss below Rs 148.

IndusInd Bank

Last three weeks of price behaviour hints that this counter is moving in a narrow range of Rs 1,189–1,084 levels. Hence, initially to display signs of strength, it needs to sustain above Rs 1,190 going forward.

However, on weekly charts, a long-term trend line which is in progress from the highs of Rs 2,038 registered in the year 2018 is likely to offer resistance around Rs 1,211. Therefore, for a fresh breakout and sustainable upswing, it needs to clear the hurdle in the Rs 1,190–1,211 levels.

On such a close, a higher target of Rs 1,297 can be expected. But for the time being, traders who hold this counter are advised to exit if it fails to close above Rs 1,190 by the end of this week and better buying opportunity shall arise only on a close above Rs 1,211.

IG Petrochemicals

This counter registered a fresh breakout, in style, on relatively higher volumes to enter into uncharted territories. Interestingly, for last 31 weeks, this counter is moving in an ascending channel and in last session with a strong price appreciation it closed way above the upper boundary of the said channel by opening up much higher targets towards Rs 1,045 levels.

Hence, traders are advised to adopt a two-pronged strategy of buying now and adding further on dips into the zone of Rs 879–850 and look for a higher target of Rs 1,047.

But stop loss will remain at Rs 770, which looks wider and hence corrections towards the stop loss levels should also be used to accumulate further to make the risk reward ratios attractive.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.