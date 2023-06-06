Trade Spotlight | How should you trade in Rossari Biotech, NLC India, eClerx Services today

Fake stock market gurus or furus seem adept at finding a way around every regulatory hurdle placed on their path.

The market has seen consolidation with a positive bias throughout session and closed with more than third of a percent gains on June 5, tracking an uptrend in Asian counterparts. The BSE Sensex gained 240 points to close at 62,787, while the Nifty50 rose 60 points to 18,594 after trading in a range of about 50 points.

Auto stocks took the lead in market's upward journey, rising more than 1 percent. The buying was also seen in select banking & financial services, metal, and pharma stocks.

On the broader markets front, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices continued uptrend for 11th and 12th consecutive session, up 0.14 percent and 0.36 percent respectively.

Stocks that we have selected for trade spotlight segment included Rossari Biotech which climbed nearly 6 percent to six-month high of Rs 805 and formed bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with healthy volumes. The stock has seen a decisive breakout of upward sloping resistance trendline adjoining highs of April 10 and May 30, with a gap up opening.

NLC India shares rallied over 6 percent to Rs 98.25, the highest closing level since March 6, 2018 and formed healthy bullish candlestick pattern with strong volumes. After Morning Star kind of pattern formation at the end of March, the stock has been forming higher highs, higher lows, and gave a decisive breakout of upward sloping resistance trendline.

eClerx Services has also formed strong bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with above average volumes as the stock jumped more than 6 percent to Rs 1,715, the highest closing level since January 20, 2022. The stock has seen a breakout of last four-day consolidation.

Here's what Vidnyan Sawant of GEPL Capital recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

eClerx Services

The stock has shown a bounce to the upside from the support level of Rs 1,260 and has created a solid base at the same level. It has given a breakout of Descending Triangle pattern on the daily charts which confirms the beginning of the trend to the upside.

The stock has sustained well above the key moving averages of 50 & 200-day EMA (exponential moving average).

The RSI (relative strength index) has sustained well above 60 mark on the weekly as well as on the daily time frame reflecting presence of positive momentum.

We advise traders and investors to buy this stock for a target of Rs 1,980 where the stop-loss must be Rs 1,590 on the closing basis.

Rossari Biotech

The stock has got into the formation of higher highs & higher low for the first time post October 2021. On the daily charts, the stock has shown a breakout of the Ascending Triangle pattern which indicates beginning of the trend to the upside.

The breakout is confirmed as it is accompanied by higher volumes. The momentum Indicator RSI has shown a Range shift reflecting presence of positive momentum.

We recommend traders and investors to buy and accumulate this stock for the target of Rs 915 with a stop-loss of Rs 770 on the closing basis.

NLC India

The stock is currently trading at its 52-week high which tells that the stock already is in strong momentum. The stock can be observed while breaking the Rounding Bottom pattern which indicates continuation of prior uptrend.

The Bollinger bands on the daily time frame has opened which suggests the rising volatility for an up move. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily timeframe is constantly rising and has sustained well above the 60 mark.

We recommend traders and investors to buy this stock for the target of Rs 113 with a stop-loss of Rs 92.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.