Trade Spotlight | How should you trade in EIH, Mahindra CIE Automotive, NMDC today?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 15, 2023 / 06:46 AM IST

NMDC has also formed bullish candle with long upper shadow on the daily scale, indicating a bit of profit booking at higher levels. The stock closed with 1.7 percent gains at Rs 116.4, with above average volumes. It has been making higher highs higher lows formation for second consecutive session.

The market has fallen 4 percent in the last four sessions and hit a fresh five-month closing low on March 14, but experts feel it seems to be looking oversold with momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) at 32 levels and the Nifty and RSI structure on daily charts seem to be showing a bullish divergence, indicating the possibility of a rebound.

The BSE Sensex fell more than 300 points to 57,900, while the Nifty50 declined more than 100 points to 17,043, the lowest closing level since October 13, and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts.

The broader markets also traded lower with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling half a percent and eight-tenth of a percent, respectively.

Stocks that performed better than broader markets included EIH, which climbed 4 percent to Rs 168.4 and formed a bullish engulfing pattern on the daily charts with above-average volumes, indicating the possibility of further upside in coming sessions. The stock got back above 200 DMA as well as 200 EMA with Tuesday's rally.