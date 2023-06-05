Trade Spotlight | How should you deal in Graphite India, Cyient, Nykaa today

Stock

The market remained rangebound for yet another session with the benchmark indices trading within the previous day's range and finally closing with moderate gains after a day of losses on June 2. The indices formed small bearish candlestick pattern with upper and lower shadows which resembles Inside Bar candlestick pattern on the daily scale on June 2.

The BSE Sensex climbed 119 points to 62,547 and the Nifty50 gained 46 points to 18,534, while the broader markets outperformed frontliners, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices increasing half a percent each on positive breadth.

Most of sectors, except IT and Oil & Gas, closed in positive terrain with the Nifty Auto, and Metal indices gaining around a percent each. India VIX, which measures the expected volatility for next thirty days in the Nifty50, fell more than a month low, down by 4.07 percent to 11.13 levels, from 11.6 levels.

Stocks that performed better than broader markets included Graphite India which surged nearly 12 percent to Rs 375.5, the highest closing level since January 16 and formed robust bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with strong volumes. The stock has been making higher highs, higher lows for second consecutive session.

Cyient climbed over 6 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 1,459 and formed bullish candlestick pattern with long upper shadow on the daily charts, indicating some profit taking at higher levels, with healthy volumes. It has been making higher tops, higher bottoms for third straight session, while on the monthly charts, since after forming Bullish Engulfing kind of pattern in November, it has been making higher highs, higher lows for seventh straight month.

Nykaa was also in action, climbing 7.6 percent to Rs 135.75 and formed strong bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale with healthy volumes. It has seen a strong breakout of month-long consolidation and closed at two-month high.

Here's what Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

Graphite India

With last Friday's strong up move, the stock has confirmed trend reversal on the short term chart forming a higher top and bottom formation. With current week's price movement, the stock has recaptured 20 and 100-day SMA (simple moving average) and rebounded sharply.

Huge volumes on this rally signifies increased participation. Currently the stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA which reconfirms bullish trend.

With current weekly close, the stock is inching up towards a two years "down-sloping channel" breakout at Rs 385 levels. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI (relative strength index) is in bullish mode which signals rising strength.

Investors should buy, hold and accumulate this stock with an expected upside of Rs 400-425 with downside support zone of Rs 335-315 levels.

Cyient

The stock is in a strong up trend across all time frames forming a series of higher tops and bottoms. In addition, the stock has also confirmed the "rounding bottom" formation breakout at Rs 1,313 levels. The past couple of months rising volumes justify the increased participation along with the upside momentum.

Currently the stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA and these averages are also inching up along with prices which supports bullish sentiments.

The daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly RSI is in bullish mode which signals rising strength.

Investors should buy, hold and accumulate this stock with an expected upside of Rs 1,560-1,655 with downside support zone of Rs 1,300-1,260 levels.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa)

With Friday's strong up move of 7.6 percent, the stock has confirmed trend reversal on the short term chart forming a higher top and bottom formation. Past six months' rising volumes signifies increased participation at lower levels.

The stock is strongly consolidating within Rs 150-120 levels. Since January 2023, the stock has witnessed positive divergence on relative strength indicator RSI which indicates rising strength on short to medium term charts. Currently the stock is well placed above its 20 and 50-day SMA which supports positive bias.

The daily weekly and monthly RSI is in bullish mode which signals rising strength.

Investors should buy, hold and accumulate this stock with an expected upside of Rs 150-160, with downside support zone of Rs 123-115 levels.

