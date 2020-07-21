Trade Spotlight: HDFC Bank, M&M Financial, Britannia & Alembic in focus

The Nifty50 recorded a breakout above the 200-DMA and 11,000 levels on Monday and is all set to climb higher tracking the momentum seen in global markets on Tuesday.

The Nifty50 rallied from 10,000 index levels recorded on June 3 to 11000 levels as on July 20 – a little over 30 trading sessions. The index has rallied more than 45 percent from its swing low of 7500 recorded on March 24.

Analysts advise caution or booking partial profits if you are already long because Nifty50 will be faced with multiple resistance levels on the upside.

Stocks like Alembic Pharma, Britannia Industries that hit a fresh 52-week high, HDFC Bank post June quarter results, and M&M Financial Services post Q1 results are some of the stocks which were in focus on Monday.

Here is an expert's technical views on what investors who missed the price action should do:

Expert: Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

Alembic Pharma: Hold |Target: 1160

The stock is in a strong uptrend along with the sector (pharma) after a breakout seen of its multiple averages near 580 levels.

We believe that the stock has the potential to reach a higher range of 1,160 levels being 2X up move from its breakout over the next few months.

One can continue to hold the stock and can look to buy on declines if it shows weakness along with any broader market correction.

Britannia Industries: Buy on declines| Target: Rs 4,300

The stock is one of the best outperformers in the FMCG sector trading at all-time high levels and we continue to remain positive with a higher target of Rs 4300 levels over the next few months.

Any price correction near its support line of Rs.3700 could be a good opportunity to add longs

The stock has surpassed its multi-year top congestion of 3400-3600 levels over the last 3 years with strong volumes, so the resistance area will now act as strong support on the downside

Its weekly RSI is still trading below 70 levels which indicates there is enough up move left from current levels

HDFC Bank: HOLD| Target: 1220

A consistent outperformer and one of the best heavyweight stocks to own in a portfolio.

The stock scaled its long term average with strong volumes and any decline near to 1,080 levels at the short term average will be a good opportunity.

The current up move will give a fresh up move of another 10% over the next few weeks.

M&M Financial Services: Book Profits| Avoid Fresh Longs

The stock had a strong move with 37 percent gains in the current month. Considering that it is a high beta stock the correction will be equally sharp.

It has a strong resistance near the 8-month average placed at 240 levels and the risk-to-reward ratio is not favourable at current levels.

We believe that one should book profit at current levels and wait for some decline to enter as the rights issue is also at a steep discount.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.