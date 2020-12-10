Trade Spotlight: Hatsun Agro, TVS Srichakra & Mastek in focus

Indian market rose for the seventh consecutive day in a row on December 9 pushing the benchmark indices to fresh record highs.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied to a fresh record high of 46,164 while the Nifty50 rallied above 13500 levels for the first time to hit a record high of 13,548.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 494 points to 46,103 while the Nifty50 rose 136 points to close at 13,529.

On the broader markets front – the S&P BSE Midcap index rose 0.4% while the S&P BSE Smallcap index gained 0.49 percent underperforming the benchmark indices.

Stocks like Hatsun Agro rallied more than 8 percent, TVS Srichakra rallied more than 6 percent, and Mastek closed with gains of over 5 percent.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on 10 December:

Expert: Ashish Chaturmohta, Head of Technical and Derivatives, Sanctum Wealth Management.

Hatsun Agro: Formed a bottom between Rs 700 and Rs 350

The stock has formed a bottom between Rs 700 and Rs 350 odd levels over the last couple of years. It has formed a base for the next leg of the rally.

In the short-term the stock witnessed consolidation at resistance level now given breakout from the pattern on strong momentum. The current rally can extend towards Rs 940 and then Rs 1000 levels. On the downside, support is seen at Rs 800 and Rs 750 levels.

TVS Srichakra: Supports are seen at Rs 1750 and Rs 1660.

The stock was in a major decline mode for more than 3 years. After the March low of Rs 758, the stock saw a bounce back to Rs 1500 odd levels.

For the last 6 months, the stock was range-bound between Rs 1660-1330 odd levels. Now it has given a breakout on momentum. The next resistance level is seen at Rs 2100 and Rs 2200. On the downside, supports are seen at Rs 1750 and Rs 1660.

Mastek: Profit booking was seen at higher levels

Since March low, the stock has been in a strong uptrend forming a higher top and higher bottom on the daily chart. In yesterday's session stock hit a new all-time high of Rs 1178 on strong momentum.

But profit-booking was seen at higher levels and closed below the previous high of Rs 1075. Thus, the stock needs to sustain above Rs 1075 for the rally to continue towards Rs 1178 and Rs 1250 levels. On the downside, supports are seen at Rs 1000 and Rs 944.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.