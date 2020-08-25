Trade Spotlight: Eicher Motors, Jubilant Food, & Aarti Drugs in focus

Bulls remained in control of D-Street on August 24 pushing the S&P BSE Sensex higher by over 350 points while the Nifty50 reclaimed 11,450 levels.

Experts are of the view that the momentum on the upside is likely to continue, but there could be some resistance near 11,500-11,600 levels.

The Nifty continued with positive chart patterns like higher highs and higher lows recently, but the range now is getting narrowed.

Normally, such narrowing of the range at the highs or near the crucial resistance more often results in an important trend reversal, suggest experts.

“The Nifty on the weekly chart is making an attempt to move above the significant intermediate overhead resistance around 11,450-11,500 levels (resistance as per the concept of change in polarity),” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Any lack of strength in the upside momentum near the hurdle is likely to drag the market into a sharp profit booking from the highs. Hence, one needs to be cautious about false upside breakout of 11,500,” he said.

Stocks like Eicher Motors which turned ex-split, Jubilant FoodWorks that rallied over 7 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high, and Aarti Drugs that closed with gains of 10 percent were in focus.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on Tuesday, 25 August: