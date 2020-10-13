Trade Spotlight: Coforge, Hero MotoCorp & L&T Infotech in focus

Indian market rallied for the eighth consecutive day in a row on Monday pushing benchmark indices beyond crucial resistance levels. The Nifty50 had a touch-and-go moment with 12,000.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street on Monday – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 84 points to close at 40,593 while the Nifty50 closed 16 points higher at 11,930.

Sectorally, the action was seen in IT, healthcare, FMCG while some profit booking was seen in metals, telecom, oil & gas, and realty.

Coforge rose more than 8 percent, Hero MotoCorp hit a 52-week high of Rs 3355, and L&T Infotech rallied more than 12 percent on Monday.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on Tuesday, October 13:

Expert: Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

Coforge: Book Profits

The stock has been a strong outperformer post the recent announcements of buybacks in the sector with gains of 26 percent so far in the current expiry.

RSI is trading at Rs 89 levels and one should avoid fresh longs, being a small-cap high beta, and correction will be equally sharp for the stock. We believe that after a rapid move, investors could look to book profits at current levels

The stock is holding its medium-term averages and closed at a 2-year high with a strong up move over the past few months.

The stock has broken its long-term monthly averages and the positive momentum would continue over the next few weeks. The current up move can lead the stock higher near towards Rs 3500 levels

The stock has closed at an all-time high with a sharp volume breakout in Monday’s trade outperforming within the sector.

The stocks also broke above the last month highs of Rs 2800, and now the previous high would act as strong support from current levels.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.