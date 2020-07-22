Trade Spotlight: BPCL, IOC, Majesco, Eveready & AU Small Finance Bank in focus

Indian markets rallied for the fifth consecutive session in a row on Tuesday to reclaim crucial resistance levels. The upside from here looks limited as Nifty trades near crucial resistance levels. Hence, experts are of the opinion that investors should reduce long positions

Sectorally, the action was seen in Energy, Public Sector, Oil & Gas, and Bankex while profit-taking was visible in Telecom, FMCG, and Healthcare stocks.

Nifty has rallied more than 500 points in five trading sessions and supports are gradually shifting higher. It has been respecting its rising support trend line by connecting all the recent swing low of 7,511

As long as it holds above 11,000 zones it could extend its momentum towards 11,250 – 11,300 then 11,500 zones while on the downside supports are seen at 11,000 then 10,900 levels, Chandan Taparia, Vice President - Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited.

Stocks like AU Small Finance Bank, Majesco, Eveready Industries, BPCL, and IOC were in focus.

Here are an expert's technical views on what investors who missed the price action should do:

This counter appears to have broken out and unleashed into a fresh leg of the rally from its 7-day old consolidation zone between Rs 610 – 660 levels.

Hence, as long as it sustains above Rs 690 levels, it can initially head towards Rs 790 kinds of levels which is a 50 percent retracement of the entire fall from its lifetime highs of Rs 1,218-366 levels.

Considering the sharp appreciation seen in the last 4 sessions from the lows of Rs 618, fresh buying should be avoided, but one can hold on to existing positions if any with a stop below Rs 697 on a closing basis. Fresh buying should be considered on a sharp correction of 10 percent.

This counter registered a consolidation breakout after moving in a sideways range between Rs 379 – 338 levels. As this counter cleared the near-term critical hurdles, it should head towards much higher levels and can eventually test its interim top of Rs 451 levels.