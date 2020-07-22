Trade Spotlight: BPCL, IOC, Majesco, Eveready & AU Small Finance Bank in focus

As long as it holds above 11000 zones it could extend its momentum towards 11250 – 11300 then 11500 zones while on the downside supports are seen at 11000 then 10900 levels.
Indian markets rallied for the fifth consecutive session in a row on Tuesday to reclaim crucial resistance levels. The upside from here looks limited as Nifty trades near crucial resistance levels. Hence, experts are of the opinion that investors should reduce long positions
Sectorally, the action was seen in Energy, Public Sector, Oil & Gas, and Bankex while profit-taking was visible in Telecom, FMCG, and Healthcare stocks.
Nifty has rallied more than 500 points in five trading sessions and supports are gradually shifting higher. It has been respecting its rising support trend line by connecting all the recent swing low of 7,511
As long as it holds above 11,000 zones it could extend its momentum towards 11,250 – 11,300 then 11,500 zones while on the downside supports are seen at 11,000 then 10,900 levels, Chandan Taparia, Vice President - Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited.
Stocks like AU Small Finance Bank, Majesco, Eveready Industries, BPCL, and IOC were in focus.
Expert: Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in
AU Small Finance Bank: Fresh buying should be considered on sharp correction of 10%
This counter appears to have broken out and unleashed into a fresh leg of the rally from its 7-day old consolidation zone between Rs 610 – 660 levels.
Hence, as long as it sustains above Rs 690 levels, it can initially head towards Rs 790 kinds of levels which is a 50 percent retracement of the entire fall from its lifetime highs of Rs 1,218-366 levels.
Considering the sharp appreciation seen in the last 4 sessions from the lows of Rs 618, fresh buying should be avoided, but one can hold on to existing positions if any with a stop below Rs 697 on a closing basis. Fresh buying should be considered on a sharp correction of 10 percent.Majesco: Buy now and further on dips in the zone of Rs 395 – 385 levels
This counter registered a consolidation breakout after moving in a sideways range between Rs 379 – 338 levels. As this counter cleared the near-term critical hurdles, it should head towards much higher levels and can eventually test its interim top of Rs 451 levels.
The breakout is just one day old with 32 sessions of consolidation, traders should adopt a two-pronged strategy of buying now and further on dips in the zone of Rs 395 – 385 levels and look for a target of Rs 447.
A stop-loss suggested for the trade is close below Rs 380.Eveready Industries: Exit at current levels
This counter appears to have registered a classic bearish reversal formation after the sharp rally from the lows of Rs 80 – 124 levels in just 6 sessions.
Hence, for time being, the best course of action is to exit at current levels as correction may get further accelerated below Rs 112 levels with targets of Rs 97. Fresh buying should be avoided and can be considered only on a close above Rs 125.BPCL: Profit booking is advisable in the next trading sessions
The sharp rally from the lows of Rs 360 – 481 in just four sessions may make it vulnerable for equally sharp profit booking in this counter.
Though there is no apparent weakness, considering the sharp rally in a short period, profit booking is advisable in the next trading sessions as there seems to be possible resistance around Rs 490 levels.
Fresh buying can be considered on dip around Rs 449 with a stop below Rs 435 on a closing basis.IOC: Buy with a stop below Rs 87 levels
This counter appears to have registered a breakout on huge volumes from its minor consolidation zone present between Rs 90 – 82 levels.
As the volumes are unusually high it may head to test its 200-Day moving average present around Rs 107 levels. Fresh buying can be considered with a stop below 8Rs 7 levels on a closing basis.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.