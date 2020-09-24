Trade Spotlight: Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, & Infosys in focus

Indian markets closed in the red on September 23 but managed to hold on to 11,100 levels. The weakness could continue on Thursday amid weak global cues and the index could retest Wednesday’s low of 11024.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street on Wednesday – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 65 points to 37,668 while the Nifty50 was down 21 points to 11,131.

Stocks like Bharti Airtel fell nearly 8 percent, followed by Bharti Infratel that was down by 7.4 percent. Meanwhile, Infosys rose over 1 percent.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on Thursday, 24 September:

Expert: Ashish Chaturmohta, Head of Technical and Derivatives, Sanctum Wealth Management

Bharti Airtel: The next support for the stock is seen at Rs 400

After consolidating between Rs 595 and Rs 535 levels, the stock witnessed a breakdown below v535 in mid-August. Since then it has been in a downtrend and has also broken the 200-day moving average.

Now, the next support for the stock is seen at Rs 400 and then towards Rs 365 levels. Any bounce back in the stock is likely to face resistance near Rs 475 and then Rs 495 levels.

Bharti Infratel: Rs 190 will act as resistance for the stock

The stock was holding around Rs 190 levels which got finally broken this week. Also, it has formed a bearish double-top pattern between Rs 240 and Rs 190 odd levels.

Now, the level of Rs 190 will act as resistance for the stock on any bounce back. The stock has closed at a support level of Rs 166 and if it manages to hold on to this level then a bounce towards Rs 180-190 could be in the offing.

In case the stock starts trading below Rs 166 levels, then we expect the decline to continue in the stock towards Rs 140 levels.

Infosys (52-week high): Stock can rally towards Rs 1100-1140 levels

The stock has been in an uptrend since the March low of Rs 509 forming a higher top and higher bottom on the daily chart. Currently, the stock is consolidating its gains at an all-time high level.

Now, as long as it holds above Rs 1000 levels, the stock can rally towards Rs 1100-1140 levels. On the downside, the immediate support is seen at Rs 970 and then towards Rs 900 levels.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.