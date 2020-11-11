Trade Spotlight: Bajaj Finance, Pfizer and IndusInd Bank in focus

Indian market rose for the seventh consecutive day in a row on November 10 which took the S&P BSE Sensex beyond 43,000 while the Nifty50 reclaimed 12,600 levels.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high of 43,316 while the Nifty50 make a fresh life high of 12,643 in intraday trade.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street on November 10 – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 680 points to 43,277 while the Nifty50 rose 170 points to 12,631.

Stocks like Bajaj Finance rallied nearly 9 percent, Pfizer gained over 2 percent to hit a record high of Rs 5875, and IndusInd Bank was up nearly 8 percent on Tuesday.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on 11 November:

Expert: Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in

Bajaj Finance: Book Profits

Albeit this counter has registered a breakout with a decisive close above 3749 levels, it has comfortably clocked in a gain of around 30 percent in the last 7 trading sessions which shall make traders nervous as correction may kick in any time due to profit booking.

Moreover, the next logical target seems to be closely around 4295 levels but the technical stop loss point is below 3882 levels making adverse risk-reward ratios prompting traders for booking profits.

Hence, at this point in time, it looks prudent on the part of traders to book profits and look for a correction into the zone of 4050 – 3950.

Pfizer: Hold with a stop below 4990

After registering a lifetime highs of 5239 a couple of weeks back (ignoring Tuesday’s high) this counter appears to have slipped into a multi-week consolidation phase in a range of 5239 – 4679.

Despite big positive news flows of Tuesday, this counter failed to decisively close above 5239 levels. On such a close bulls can derive some comfort and look for a range breakout target of close 5799.

Contrary to this, a close below 4887 shall result in a sharp correction with targets close to 4300 levels. For time being traders can hold with a stop below 4990 on closing basis and look for a target of 5750.

Indusind Bank: Book profits in next session

In the last 7 trading sessions, this counter rallied from the lows of 590 – 870 which is a gain of 47 percent prompting even the medium-term investors to book profits.

Technically speaking weakness should not materialise unless this counter closes below 783 levels. However, as long as it sustains above 800 levels then a higher target of 950(beyond Tuesday’s high of 870) shall remain intact.

For the time being, traders will be better off booking profits in the next session. In case if it closes below 783 levels then it shall trigger a fresh downswing.

- The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.