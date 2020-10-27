Trade Spotlight: Bajaj Auto, Thyrocare Technologies & Hero MotoCorp in focus

Tracking weak global cues, the Indian market witnessed a knee-jerk reaction on Monday which pushed the benchmark indices below crucial support levels. The S&P BSE Sensex fell more than 500 points while Nifty50 failed to hold on to 11800 levels.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street — the S&P BSE Sensex fell 540 points to close at 40,145 while the Nifty50 closed 162 points lower at 11,767.

Sectorally, selling pressure was visible in Energy, metals, auto, consumer Discretionary, and realty stocks.

Stocks like Bajaj Auto fell more than 6 percent, while Hero MotoCorp was down nearly 7 percent. Stocks which bucked the trend on Monday was Thyrocare Technologies which rallied more than 7 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1163.30.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on Tuesday, 27 October:

Expert: Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

The stock has given a downward breakout with sharp volumes after trading in a narrow range over the past few months.

Its sharp underperformance within the sector and breakdown below the 200-Days Moving Average of 2815 levels would push the stock further lower.

Any bounce near Rs 3050 levels would be a good opportunity to exit the longs or create short positions.

The stock has witnessed a corrective action from its recent 52-week high after being a strong outperformer over the past few months.

Its medium-term average placed at 2850 levels which is good support and we expect the stock to bounce back near to its 52-week highs.

RSI has also slipped to its lower band of 30 levels confirming limited downside from current levels.

The stock has scaled a new 52-week high and doubled over the past one quarter with higher returns coming in the last one fortnight.

RSI has inched upwards to 78 levels and risk-reward is not in favour of longs as the recent up move lacks volumes.

We expect the stock to remain sideways or witness time correction, so one should book profits at current levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.