App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 08:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trade Spotlight: Axis Bank, HUL, L&T, Hero Moto and Bajaj Auto in focus

Experts are of the view that support for the Nifty50 is shifting higher towards 11050-11000 mark, and a break below this level can drag down the index more. On the upside, resistance is placed at 11200-12240 zone.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian market witnessed profit-taking at higher levels on July 23. Nifty50 managed to hold on to 11,100 levels on a closing basis.

D-Street snapped 5-days winning streak as both Sensex and Nifty closed marginally in the red on July 23. Sensex recovered over 250 points from the lows while the Nifty50 bounced back from 11,050 levels.

Close

Experts are of the view that support for Nifty is shifting higher towards 11,050-11,000 mark, and a break below this level can drag down the index more. On the upside, resistance is placed at 11,200-12,240 zone.

related news

Here is an expert's technical views on what investors who missed the price action should do:

Expert: Ashish Chaturmohta Head of Technicals and Derivatives, Sanctum Wealth Management

Axis Bank: A close above Rs 486 could take it towards 523-580

For the last four months, the stock has been trading in 486 and 286 odd levels on the daily chart. It has been forming higher lows, thus leading to an ascending triangle pattern on the daily chart.

Volumes were also indicating accumulation in the stock at lower levels. After Wednesday’s gap-up opening, the stock has closed at the breakout levels.

On the daily chart, after many months the price closed above the upper bands preceded by narrow consolidation suggesting a trending move on the upside.

Thus, if the stock crosses and sustaining above 486, it could rally towards the next resistance level of 523 and 580.

On the downside, 450 odd levels will act as a support for the stock. A break below this level, the stock is likely to consolidate in the broader range of 486-286.

HUL: Stock may see some correction towards 2180-2125 levels

The stock had seen a steady up move from May low of 1900 to the recent high of 2350. The bounce-back has retraced key 61.8% Fibonacci level of fall 2614-1902.

It has formed a long bearish body candle on high volumes at the resistance level. Thus, in the near term, the stock may see some correction towards 2180-2125 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to cross 2350 for it to test 2500 levels.

L&T: A close above 1000 levels required for bulls to take control

After the bounce back from March lows, the stock has been facing resistance at 1000 odd levels and is now trading below.

Hence, the stock is currently trading sideways and need to show momentum on either side for a directional move. Thus, for the stock to move higher it needs to cross above 1000 levels on a sustainable basis.

A close above Rs 1000, the stock can rally towards 1100 and then possibly 1160. On the downside, a break below 875 levels, could take the stock towards 790 and 760 levels.

Bajaj-Auto: A close above Rs 3057 required for bulls to take chargeSince March low of 1788, the stock has been in a steady uptrend forming a higher top and higher bottom on the daily chart. It has formed a bearish hanging man candle on the daily chart at top of rally.

Thus, for the rally to continue, the stock needs to cross 3057 for an up move towards 3300 levels. On the downside, a break below 2860 could lead to profit booking towards 2600-2570 levels.

Hero Motocorp: Stock may see some profit booking towards 2604

The stock has been in an uptrend forming a higher top and higher bottom on the daily chart since March low of 1475. During this up move, the volumes were high compared to declines.

However, the recent rally from low of 2604 has been on lower volumes. Also, the stock has reached a resistance zone of 2780-2875 where long-term falling resistance trend line and 50% retracement of the whole decline is seen.

Thus, the stock may see some profit booking towards 2604. Only a move below 2604 will break the uptrend in the stock. On the upside, 2886 needs to be taken out for the stock to continue its uptrend towards 3100 and 3300 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 08:09 am

tags #Bank Nifty #Nifty #portfolio strategy #Sensex #stock recommendations #Technical Recommendations #Trade Spotlight

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.