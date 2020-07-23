Trade Spotlight: Axis Bank, HUL, L&T, Hero Moto and Bajaj Auto in focus

Indian market witnessed profit-taking at higher levels on July 23. Nifty50 managed to hold on to 11,100 levels on a closing basis.

D-Street snapped 5-days winning streak as both Sensex and Nifty closed marginally in the red on July 23. Sensex recovered over 250 points from the lows while the Nifty50 bounced back from 11,050 levels.

Experts are of the view that support for Nifty is shifting higher towards 11,050-11,000 mark, and a break below this level can drag down the index more. On the upside, resistance is placed at 11,200-12,240 zone.

Here is an expert's technical views on what investors who missed the price action should do:

Expert: Ashish Chaturmohta Head of Technicals and Derivatives, Sanctum Wealth Management

Axis Bank: A close above Rs 486 could take it towards 523-580

For the last four months, the stock has been trading in 486 and 286 odd levels on the daily chart. It has been forming higher lows, thus leading to an ascending triangle pattern on the daily chart.

Volumes were also indicating accumulation in the stock at lower levels. After Wednesday’s gap-up opening, the stock has closed at the breakout levels.

On the daily chart, after many months the price closed above the upper bands preceded by narrow consolidation suggesting a trending move on the upside.

Thus, if the stock crosses and sustaining above 486, it could rally towards the next resistance level of 523 and 580.

On the downside, 450 odd levels will act as a support for the stock. A break below this level, the stock is likely to consolidate in the broader range of 486-286.

HUL: Stock may see some correction towards 2180-2125 levels

The stock had seen a steady up move from May low of 1900 to the recent high of 2350. The bounce-back has retraced key 61.8% Fibonacci level of fall 2614-1902.

It has formed a long bearish body candle on high volumes at the resistance level. Thus, in the near term, the stock may see some correction towards 2180-2125 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to cross 2350 for it to test 2500 levels.

L&T: A close above 1000 levels required for bulls to take control

After the bounce back from March lows, the stock has been facing resistance at 1000 odd levels and is now trading below.

Hence, the stock is currently trading sideways and need to show momentum on either side for a directional move. Thus, for the stock to move higher it needs to cross above 1000 levels on a sustainable basis.

A close above Rs 1000, the stock can rally towards 1100 and then possibly 1160. On the downside, a break below 875 levels, could take the stock towards 790 and 760 levels.