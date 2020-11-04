Trade Spotlight: Amber Enterprises, Cadila Healthcare and RBL Bank in focus

Indian market continued its bullish trend for the second consecutive day in a row on Tuesday tracking strong global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex closed above Mount 40K while the Nifty50 reclaimed 11800 levels.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 503 points to close at 40,261 while the Nifty50 rallied 144 points to close at 11,813.

Sectorally, the action was seen in banks, finance, metals, auto while profit booking was seen in realty, energy, telecom, and oil & gas stocks.

Stocks like Amber Enterprises rallied by about 6 percent, Cadila Healthcare gained more than 6 percent, and RBL Bank closed with gains of about 3 percent on Tuesday.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on 4 November:

Expert: Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in

Amber Enterprises: Target: Rs 2,900

This counter appears to be moving in a well-defined ascending channel for the last 21-weeks and is currently trading close to the upper end of the said channel.

However, with Tuesday’s strong up-move this counter might have resumed its uptrend and in that scenario, the strength shall get expanded towards 2550 levels but this counter needs a strong breakout beyond this level to witness a sustainable rally.

On such a breakout a bigger target of close to Rs 2,900 can be expected. For time being traders can hold and look for a target of 2500 with a stop below 2100 levels on a closing basis.

Cadila Healthcare: Rs 416 crucial for the bulls

The price behaviour of the last 24 weeks depicted a well-defined channel with multiple touchpoints. At Tuesday’s high of 464, this counter witnessed intraday profit booking after testing the upper boundary of said channel.

Hence, in the next one or two trading sessions if this counter doesn’t recoil and get past 464 levels then it may undergo sideways consolidation.

However, one should retain a positive stance as long as this counter sustains above 416 on a closing basis. In case if this counter manages a close above 460 levels then strength shall get expanded towards 500 levels.

Existing investors can consider profit booking in the zone of 450 – 460 levels whereas fresh buying can be considered either on a close above 464 or on correction towards 420 levels.

RBL Bank: Positional traders can hold with a stop below 181

This counter appears to be facing stiff resistance in the zone of 187 – 184 as it repeatedly encountered selling pressure after entering in that zone.

Hence, it looks inevitable for this counter to register a sustainable close above 187 to retain positive bias. In that scenario, it can eventually head towards 204 levels.

For time being positional traders can hold with a stop below 181 on a closing basis whereas fresh buying can be considered on a strong close above 187 levels.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.