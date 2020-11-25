Trade Spotlight: Adani Ports, M&M Financial and Bharti Infratel in focus

Expert: Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in

This counter appears to have registered a clean breakout above its 4-month old consolidation range present between 360 – 309 on the daily line chart (closing price chart).

As this breakout occurred after a decent time-wise correction a sustainable rally can be expected going forward. However, on the upside, it may face stiff resistance around 429 levels where it formed a double top in the past.

In case if it manages to absorb all the supplies emanating from the said top then the doors for a retest of lifetime highs present around 452 shall open up.

For the time being, positional traders can initiate fresh long positions and look for an initial target of 429. A Stop loss is suggested for the trade is suggested below 375 on a closing basis.

As the entry point seems to be a bit far away, traders are also advised to add on dip in the zone of 382 – 378.

This counter appears to have resumed its upmove, after a brief pause of 3 trading sessions, it witnessed a strong close above its interim top of 159 levels with a fresh breakout.