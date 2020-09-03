Trade Spotlight: Adani Green, Zee Entertainment, CDSL & Aarti Drugs in focus

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied nearly 200 points to reclaim 39,000 on Septemeber 2 while the Nifty50 also closed above 11500 levels.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 185 points to close at 39,086 while the Nifty50 closed 64 points higher at 11,535.

Sectorally, the action was seen in Energy, industrials, power, and metal stocks. On the broader markets front, the S&P BSE Midcap index rose 1.2 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index closed with gains of 1.6 percent.

The action was seen in Adani Green which rallied nearly 10 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high, CDSL that rose more than 17 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high, Aart Drugs (up 5 percent), and ZEE Entertainment (up 8 percent)..

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do when the market resumes trading on Thursday, 3 September:

Expert: Ashish Chaturmohta, Head of Technical and Derivatives, Sanctum Wealth Management

Adani Green: Stock can move towards Rs 650-665 levels on the upside

The stock is in a major long-term uptrend for the last one year. Now, over the last one and half months, the stock formed a rounding bottom pattern on the daily chart.

It has seen a breakout on the upside to hit a new all-time high of 544 with large volumes indicating buying participation in the stock.

Thus, the stock can move towards Rs 650-665 levels on the upside. On the downside, support is seen at Rs 505 and then towards Rs 485 levels.

The stock has seen a major rally from March low of Rs 180 to current levels. Looking at the broader time frames, the stock has formed a rounding bottom pattern on the weekly chart and reached its previous all-time high levels.

Couple of weekly candles indicate that the rally has become near vertical but volumes have been high indicating buying participation in the stock.

If the stock closes above Rs 485 levels then the rally could extend towards Rs 600-630. The immediate support is seen at Rs 445 and then towards Rs 400 levels, below which deeper correction can be seen.

The stock has been in a major uptrend forming a higher top and higher bottom formations since March low of Rs 425 to a high of Rs 3,719 recently.

Recently, the stock saw some profit-booking and made a low of Rs 2600. Going forward, Rs 2,600-2,550 is the support zone for the stock and if it holds above the same, it could retest its highs of Rs 3,700 levels. However, breaking below Rs 2,550, correction can be seen towards Rs 2000 levels.

For the last 6 months, the stock has been trading below Rs 210 and Rs 120 levels. The volumes have been high which indicates buying participation in the stock at lower levels.

It has formed a bullish double bottom pattern on the weekly chart and gave a breakout on the upside.

Now, the recent low of Rs 196 will act as support, and as long as it holds above the same, the rally could extend towards Rs 260 and then Rs 300 levels. On the downside, support is seen at 1 Rs 96 and then towards Rs 189 levels.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.