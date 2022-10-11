Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The correction in global counterparts amid increasing recession fears dampened market sentiment on October 11. Major equity markets across Europe and Asia declined amid concerns about aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve at its next meeting. All sectors reeled under selling pressure.

The BSE Sensex plunged 844 points or 1.46 percent to 57,147, while the Nifty50 fell 257 points or 1.5 percent to 16,983 and formed a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

"This chart pattern signals a sharp rebound of the recent upside bounce on the downside. After a rangebound action in the last few sessions, the market is now showing signs of revisiting its crucial support of around 16,800 levels in the short term," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Hence, he feels the short-term trend of the Nifty remains weak and the downside momentum has started to pick up from the lower highs.

One may expect the Nifty to slide down to the important support zone of around 16,800-16,700 levels in the next few sessions, before showing another round of upside bounce from the lows, the market expert said. Immediate resistance is placed at 17,130-17,150 levels.

The broader markets also closed in red with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling 1.7 percent each, while the volatility index India VIX rose by 4.42 percent to 20.49 levels.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data, and not just of the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,869, followed by 16,754. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,180 and 17,377.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank extended losses, declining 381 points to close at 38,712 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on daily charts on October 11. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 38,498, followed by 38,285. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 39,051 and 39,389 levels.

CALL OPTION DATA

Maximum Call open interest of 35.91 lakh contracts was seen at 18,000 strike, which can act as a crucial resistance level in the October series.

This is followed by 17,100 strike, which holds 24.56 lakh contracts, and 17,000 strike, which has 23 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17,100 strike, which added 8.02 lakh contracts, followed by 18,100 strike which added 4.53 lakh contracts, and 17,200 strike which added 3.26 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 18,400 strike, which shed 27,050 contracts, followed by 17,600 strike which shed 9,800 contracts and 15,500 strike which shed 350 contracts.

PUT OPTION DATA

Maximum Put open interest of 36.36 lakh contracts was seen at 17,000 strike, which can act as a crucial support level in the October series.

This is followed by 16,000 strike, which holds 33.62 lakh contracts, and 16,500 strike, which has accumulated 24.96 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,100 strike, which added 5.52 lakh contracts, followed by 16,000 strike, which added 3.17 lakh contracts, and 15,900 strike which added 2.06 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 17,000 strike, which shed 3.23 lakh contracts, followed by 17,200 strike which shed 88,000 contracts and 17,300 strike which shed 84,600 contracts.

STOCKS WITH A HIGH DELIVERY PERCENTAGE

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in Dabur India, Syngene International, Max Financial Services, Hindustan Unilever, and Larsen & Toubro, among others.

5 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the 5 stocks - Alkem Laboratories, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, Chambal Fertilizers, and Honeywell Automation - in which a long build-up was seen.

80 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including India Cements, Abbott India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Lupin, and TCS, in which a long unwinding was seen.

104 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen including Nifty Financial, Delta Corp, IndusInd Bank, IndiaMART InterMESH, and Coforge.

8 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the 8 stocks, in which short-covering was seen including Bata India, Container Corporation of India, Balkrishna Industries, Syngene International, and IDFC.

Bulk Deals

IndusInd Bank: Goldman Sachs Investment (Mauritius) I acquired 69,66,712 equity shares in the bank via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,167.53 per share. However, Route One Fund I LP sold 1.2 crore shares at an average price of Rs 1,168.26 per share.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: PPFAS Mutual Fund has bought 5 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 703 per share. However, John Hancock Funds II International Value Fund was the seller of those shares at the same price.

VST Tillers Tractors: First Sentier Investors ICVC-SI Asia Pacific Sustainability Fund sold 1,62,707 shares in the company at an average price of Rs 2,120.02 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Results on October 12

Wipro, HCL Technologies, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, 7NR Retail, Artson Engineering, Mangalam Industrial Finance, Mega Nirman and Industries, National Standard (India), Nxtdigital, Sanathnagar Enterprises, Standard Capital Markets, and Yash Chemex will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on October 12.

Stocks in News

L&T Finance Holdings: The company has received approval from Sebi for the sale of 100 percent shareholding in subsidiary L&T Investment Management to HSBC Asset Management (India). With this approval, all necessary actions are being taken to ensure the completion of the proposed transaction, said the company.

Suzlon Energy: The company has received an order for the development of 144.9 MW wind power projects for Aditya Birla Group. It will install 69 units of wind turbine generators with a hybrid lattice tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each. The project is expected to be commissioned in 2023.

Commercial Syn Bags: The company said the board of directors on October 22 will consider the proposal for issuance of bonus shares. The board will also consider the increase in the authorised share capital of the company.

Genesys International Corporation: The company has received an order worth Rs 46 crore for the land titling project from the Andhra Pradesh government. The project is planned to be finished by the end of FY23.

Infosys: The stock will be in focus as Ravi Kumar S has resigned as president effective October 11. Ravi Kumar led the Infosys global services organization across all industry segments.

Delta Corp: The casino operator has clocked 19.5 percent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 68.25 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 and revenue during the same period increased by 8 percent to Rs 270 crore. The business is very resilient and has bounced back much stronger. The company has surpassed the pre-COVID set of numbers and has registered strong growth.

REC: The state-owned Navratna company has transferred its entire shareholding in ER-NER Transmission at par value along with all its assets and liabilities to Power Grid Corporation of India. Power Grid is the successful bidder selected through a tariff-based competitive bidding process, for the development of 'a transmission system for evacuation of power from ER-NER SEZ. Its subsidiary REC Power Development & Consultancy, the owner of ER-NER Transmission, has received the amount for stake transfer, comprising professional fees of bid process coordination, interest cost and reimbursement of expenditure incurred on the project.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers to the tune of Rs 4,612.67 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,430.76 crore on October 11, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and India Cements under its F&O ban list for October 12. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

