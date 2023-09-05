Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Bulls seem to have turned strong after recent consolidation and pushed the Nifty50 above 19,500 mark. As long as the index holds the same level, 19,600 can be possible in the immediate term and then 19,800 can't be ruled out, whereas on the flip side, 19,400-19,300 range is likely to provide good support to the index, experts said.

The market settled higher for the third consecutive session with the BSE Sensex rising 152 points to 65,780, while the Nifty50 climbed 46 points to 19,575 and formed a small bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with continuing higher highs and higher lows formation and holding above the downward sloping resistance trendline.

"The Nifty has sustained a breakout from a descending channel on the daily chart. The trend will remain favourable as long as the bulls can maintain the Nifty above 19,440," Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities said.

A "buy on dips" strategy should be the preferred approach until Nifty falls below 19,440, he advised.

He believes that the resistance on the upper end is positioned at 19,600, and if breached, the index could potentially move higher.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices continued the upward journey, rising 1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively to end at fresh record closing highs, while the India VIX remained favourable for bulls, falling 1.34 percent to close at one-month low of 10.82 levels.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Nifty may be taking support at 19,539 followed by 19,525 and 19,501. On the flip side, 19,501 can act as the key resistance followed by 19,600 and 19,624.

Nifty Bank

On September 5, the Bank Nifty has seen consolidation within a narrow range of 250 points, and settled at 44,532, down 46 points. The index has formed a small-bodied bearish candlestick pattern with long lower shadow on the daily charts.

"We believe that this consolidation has come after a sharp run up which is likely to break out on the upside over the next few trading sessions. Momentum indicator has a positive crossover which is a buy signal," Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

Hence, one can expect trending moves on the upside. On the upside, he expects targets of 44,900–45,000 from short-term perspective.

As per the pivot point calculator, the Bank Nifty is expected to take support at 44,432 followed by 44,369 and 44,267. On the upside, the initial resistance is at 44,636 then 44,699 and 44,801.

Call options data

As per the options data, the maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) was seen at 19,600 strike, with 87.24 lakh contracts, which can act as a key resistance for the Nifty. It was followed by 20,000 strike, which had 78.84 lakh contracts, while 19,700 strike had 78.01 lakh contracts.

The maximum Call writing was seen at 20,000 strike, which added 28.5 lakh contracts, followed by 19,600 and 19,900 strikes, which added 13.39 lakh and 9.66 lakh contracts.

The maximum Call unwinding was at 19,500 strike, which shed 11.44 lakh contracts, followed by 19,400 strike and 19,300 strike, which shed 8.46 lakh contracts, and 4.47 lakh contracts.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 19,500 strike, with 1.34 crore contracts. This can be an important support for Nifty in the coming sessions.

It was followed by 19,400 strike, comprising 1.03 crore contracts, and 19,300 strike with 85.49 lakh contracts.

The maximum Put writing was at 19,500 strike, which added 54.34 lakh contracts, followed by 19,600 strike and 19,400 strike, which added 29.16 lakh and 12.04 lakh contracts.

Meaningful Put unwinding was at 19,000 strike, which shed 24.48 lakh contracts followed by 18,800 and 19,300 strikes, which shed 2.48 lakh and 2.43 lakh contracts.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. United Breweries, Infosys, Max Financial Services, Marico, and Alkem Laboratories were among the stocks with the highest delivery.

74 stocks see a long build-up

The long build-up was seen in 74 stocks including Glenmark Pharma, Can Fin Homes, Coforge, Indian Energy Exchange, and Aarti Industries. An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicates a build-up of long positions.

20 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 20 stocks, including BHEL, Balrampur Chini Mills, NTPC, Hindustan Copper, and MCX India saw long unwinding. A decline in OI and price indicates long unwinding.

45 stocks see a short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 45 stocks, including Delta Corp, SBI Life Insurance Company, M&M Financial Services, SBI Card, and Tata Communications. An increase in OI along with a fall in price points to a build-up of short positions.

46 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 46 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Torrent Pharma, Dalmia Bharat, Deepak Nitrite, Jubilant Foodworks, and Petronet LNG. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Lighthouse India Fund offloaded 1.3 percent stake in Bikaji Foods International, while Plutus Wealth Management LLP has bought 13.5 lakh shares, via open market transactions.

SBI Life Insurance Company has bought Rs 77.38 crore worth shares in Safari Industries, while Investcorp Private Equity Fund II sold 2.14 lakh shares.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Investors meeting on September 6

Uniparts India: Representatives of the company will meet Monarch Networth Capital.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Anand Rathi Wealth, Punjab National Bank, Inox Wind, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Transport Corporation of India: Officials of these companies will interact with several investors and investors in Ashwamedh – Elara India Dialogue 2023.

Jindal Steel & Power: Officials of the company will meet GIC.

Punjab National Bank: Representatives of the bank will interact with Carnelian Capital executives.

Stocks in the news

Jio Financial Services: JFS will be removed from the NSE indices including the Nifty50 from September 7, as the stock has not hit price band on two consecutive trading days on September 4 and September 5 at NSE. If Jio Financial Services hits the price band on September 6, the exclusion shall not be deferred further, the exchange said. Along with Nifty50, the stock will be excluded from Nifty 100, Nifty 200, Nifty 500, Nifty Energy, Nifty India Manufacturing and 13 other indices.

NBCC (India): The state-owned construction company has signed an MoU with Kerala State Housing Board, for development of 17.9 acres land parcel of the board in Kochi. The project value is Rs 2,000 crore.

Union Bank of India & Bank of Baroda: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Union Bank of India and Bank of Baroda, to co-finance renewable energy projects, including both established and emerging RE technologies.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-run electric services company has won the inter-state transmission system project on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis in Rajasthan. It will build the transmission system for evacuation of power from REZ in Rajasthan (20 GW) under Phase-III Part H.

HDFC Asset Management Company: Amaresh Jena has resigned as Head – Marketing of the asset management firm, with effect from September 8. Amaresh resigned on account of unavoidable personal reasons and exigencies.

Nila Infrastructures: The company has received work for construction of 1,694 residential flats in Wadaj, Ahmedabad, from Shree Infracon. The construction work is expected to be executed within 18 months.

Vedanta: The Zambian government has agreed to return ownership of Konkola Copper Mines to billionaire Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Resources. Konkola Copper Mines assets have reserves of 16 million tonnes of copper.

Fund Flow (Rs Crore)

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 1,725.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought Rs 1,077.86 crore worth of stocks on September 5, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added Delta Corp to its F&O ban list for September 6, while retaining Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and India Cements on the list. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.