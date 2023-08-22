Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Experts expect the Nifty to remain in the 19,500-19,250 range.

The market closed flat after volatility during the day, and this was despite the rally in global peers on August 22. Broadly, the Nifty50 has been in the range of around 200-250 points since August 14 with resistance around 19,450-19,500 and crucial support at 19,300-19,250 area. Experts expect the benchmark index to remain within the said range and advised continuing with sell on rally as long as the index remains below the 19,500 mark.

The BSE Sensex was up 4 points at 65,220, while the Nifty50 rose 3 points to 19,397 and formed a small-bodied bearish candlestick pattern with a small upper shadow on the daily charts, indicating the lack of support at higher levels.

"Throughout the day, the Nifty index exhibited a distinct lack of movement, with traders uncertain about the market's upcoming trajectory. Notably, there is a noticeable resistance observed at the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA placed at 19,474) on the chart's upper spectrum," Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities said.

He believes that the prevailing sentiment appears feeble, given that the index is positioned beneath the crucial moving average point.

"As things stand, the market continues to favour a strategy of selling into rallies, maintaining this stance as long as it remains below the 19,500 mark," De said.

The broader markets were fully backed by bulls, as the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 1.1 percent and Smallcap 100 index gained 0.8 percent, while the breadth was positive with 3:2 ratio.

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Nifty may get support at 19,383, followed by 19,369 and 19,345. In case of an upside, 19,431 can be the key resistance, then 19,446 and 19,469.

Nifty Bank

On August 22, the Bank Nifty also witnessed volatility and ended the session tad below the 44,000 mark, at 43,993, down 9 points. The index has formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, making higher highs and higher lows for yet another session.

"Index has got stuck in between 43,600 and 44,100 from the past five sessions as momentum is missing on either sides," Chandan Taparia, senior vice president, analyst-derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

He says that now the index has to hold above the 44,000 mark for a bounce towards 44,250, and then 44,444, whereas a hold below the same could see some weakness towards 43,800, and then 43,600.

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 43,947, followed by 43,896 and 43,815. On the upside, the initial resistance is at 44,109 followed by 44,159 and 44,240.

Call options data

As per the options data, the maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) remained at 19,400 strike with 1.51 crore contracts, which can act as a key resistance for the Nifty. It was followed by 19,500 strike, which had 1.17 crore contracts, while 19,600 strike had 1.05 crore contracts.

The maximum Call writing was seen at 19,400 strike, which added 48.25 lakh contracts, followed by 19,700 and 19,600 strikes, which added 26.33 lakh and 23.02 lakh contracts, respectively.

The maximum Call unwinding was at 19,100 strike, which shed 3.18 lakh contracts, followed by 19,000 strike and 19,200 strike, which shed 2.21 lakh contracts, and 2.15 lakh contracts, respectively.

Put option data

The maximum Put open interest was seen at 19,300 strike, with 95.39 lakh contracts. This can be an important support for Nifty in the coming sessions.

It was followed by 19,200 strike, comprising 94.36 lakh contracts, and 19,100 strike with 66.85 lakh contracts.

The maximum Put writing was seen at 19,200 strike, which added 19.77 lakh contracts, followed by 19,000 strike and 19,100 strike, which added 12.85 lakh contracts and 11.14 lakh contracts, respectively.

Meaningful Put unwinding was at 18,500 strike, which shed 17.5 lakh contracts, followed by 18,700 and 18,800 strikes, which shed 4.82 lakh and 3.91 lakh contracts, respectively.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. Torrent Pharmaceuticals, UltraTech Cement, Berger Paints, HCL Technologies, and Larsen & Toubro were among the stocks that saw the highest delivery.

50 stocks see a long build-up

Escorts Kubota, BHEL, Dixon Technologies, IDFC First Bank, and AU Small Finance Bank were among the 50 stocks to see a long build-up. An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicate a build-up of long positions.

38 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 38 stocks, including Coromandel International, Metropolis Healthcare, Colgate Palmolive, Zydus Lifesciences and Oracle Financial saw long unwinding. A decline in OI and price indicate long unwinding.

39 stocks see a short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 39 stocks, including Gujarat Gas, Deepak Nitrite, Ramco Cements, BPCL, and Bajaj Finserv. An increase in OI along with a fall in price points to a build-up of short positions.

59 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 59 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Capital, Dalmia Bharat, L&T Technology Services, and Birlasoft. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

SJS Enterprises: Promoter entity Evergraph Holdings Pte Ltd sold a 29.52 percent stake out of its personal holding of 34.15 percent in the aesthetics solutions provider, via open market transactions. Evergraph offloaded 45.82 lakh shares each in SJS at an average price of Rs 600 per share, and Rs 600.06 per share, respectively, amounting to Rs 549.87 crore. Investor Sanders Consulting sold 1.73 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 600.78 per share. However, Sundaram Flexi Cap Fund, Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte, and HSBC Global Investment Funds are among 15 investors who bought 75.35 lakh shares or 24.3 percent stake in SJS at an average price of Rs 600 per share.

Investors meeting on August 23

Jindal Stainless, Happiest Minds Technologies: Senior Management of companies will meet analysts/investors at the 19th Annual Global Investor Conference organised by Motilal Oswal.

Stocks in the news

TVS Supply Chain Solutions: The TVS Mobility Group company will make its debut on the BSE and NSE on August 23. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 197 per share.

Piramal Enterprises: The company said the board members have approved the public issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for up to Rs 3,000 crore. The public issuance of Rs 3,000 crore will take place in one or more tranches.

Vodafone Idea: The debt-ridden telecom operator plans to clear about Rs 2,400 crore of dues to the government by September, sources privy to the development told PTI. The company will clear dues for the June 2023 quarter and spectrum instalment with applicable interest by September, the source said. Vodafone Idea had to pay a licence fee of around Rs 770 crore by July and Rs 1,680 crore as the first instalment for the spectrum it purchased in auctions that were held last year.

BEML: The state-owned entity has bagged an order from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of command post vehicles to the Indian Army. The order is worth Rs 101 crore.

RITES: The state-run railway company has emerged as the lowest bidder in the tender floated by Railway Board. The estimated order value is Rs 65.4 crore. The company will do service testing and inspection of rails as per IRS T-12 2009 for Indian Railways. The contract will be executed within five years, and extendable up to one year.

Bharat Forge: The validity period for the guarantee provided by the company to its wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Bharat Forge Aluminum USA, Inc, has been revised. The amount of $15.5 million issued in favour of JP Morgan Bank was earlier valid till November 27, 2023. The said guarantee is amended and the revised validity period is till July 31, 2026.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 495.17 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased Rs 533.75 crore worth of stocks on August 22, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added BHEL and Escorts Kubota to its F&O ban list for August 23, while retaining Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, Metropolis Healthcare, Punjab National Bank, SAIL, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises in the list. However, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals was removed from the said list.

Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

