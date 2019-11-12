Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the Opening Bell

Last hour recovery helped a volatile market end with marginal gains on November 11. The Nifty managed to finish above the 11,900 level.

At close, the Sensex was up 21.47 points at 40,345.08 while Nifty was up 5.30 points at 11,913.50.

"Technically, Nifty formed a small-bodied candle on the daily scale as dips are being bought into while hurdle remains intact at higher levels. Index has been respecting to 11,850 level from past eight trading sessions and now it needs to continue to hold above the same to witness an up move towards 12,035 then 12,103 levels; while on the downside supports are seen at 11,780 - 11,750 zones," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Private.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 11,867.43, followed by 11,821.37. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,946.13 and 11,978.77.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank added 366.15 points at 31,115.55 on November 11. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,759.2, followed by 30,402.8. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,338.6 and 31,561.6.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 19.91 lakh contracts was seen at 12,000 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the November series.

This is followed by 11,800 strike price, which holds 14.95 lakh contracts in open interest; and 12,300, which has accumulated 13.93 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the 12,200 strike price, which added 1.90 lakh contracts, followed by 12,300 strike that added 1.38 contracts.

No major Call unwinding was seen.

Put options data

The maximum put open interest (OI) of 20.64 lakh contracts was seen at 11,600 strike price, which would act as crucial support in the November series.

This is followed by 11,500 strike price, which holds 18.12 lakh contracts in OI; and 11,800 strike price, which has accumulated 16.29 lakh contracts in OI.

The Put writing was seen at the 11,800 strike price, which added 83,775 contracts, followed by 12,200 strike that added 74,775 contracts and 11,300 strike that added 60,300 contracts.

The Put unwinding was seen at the 12,000 strike price, which shed 94,275 contracts and 11,900 strike price, which shed 80,175 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

44 stocks saw long buildup

45 stocks witnessed short-covering

As per available data, 45 stocks witnessed short-covering. A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short covering. Based on the lowest open interest (OI) future percentage point, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

43 stocks saw short build-up

There is an increase in the open interest, along with a decrease in price - mostly indicates - a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

18 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on the lowest open interest (OI) future percentage point, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

Bulk Deals

Upcoming analyst or board meetings/briefings

JMT Auto - Board meeting on November 14 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019. Closure of Trading Window.

Metalyst Forging - board meeting on November 14 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019

Puravankara - Board meeting on November 15 to consider the fund-raising proposal for the issue of Non-Convertible Debentures on Private Placement Basis

Amtek Auto - Board meeting on November 18 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019

Ansal Housing - board meeting on November 20 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019

Stocks in news

Results on November 13: Cadila Healthcare, ABB India, IRCTC, BHEL, NALCO, RCF, Sintex Industries, Thermax, Bajaj Hindusthan, New India Assurance, Blue Star, HUDCO, Coffee Day Enterprises, Bata India, Sadbhav Infrastructure, Adani Power, Ashoka Buildcon, Jagran Prakashan, Lemon Tree Hotels, Mphasis, Balaji Telefilms, Pidilite Industries, Adani Green Energy, Deepak Fertilizers, RITES, Muthoot Finance

Adani Ports Q2: Consolidated net profit up 72.4 percent at Rs 1,059.2 crore versus Rs 614.2 crore, revenue up 8.2 percent at Rs 2,821.2 crore versus Rs 2,608 crore YoY

Hindalco Industries Q2: Consolidated net profit down 33 percent at Rs 974 crore versus Rs 1,448 crore, revenue down 8.8 percent at Rs 29,657 crores versus Rs 32,507 crore YoY

Bombay Dyeing Q2: Consolidated net profit down 72.5 percent at Rs 89 crore versus Rs 325 crore, revenue down 33.3 percent at Rs 555.3 crore versus Rs 832.6 crore YoY

Sheela Foam Q2: Consolidated net profit at Rs 59 crore versus Rs 24 crore, revenue down 7.1 percent at Rs 497.3 crore versus Rs 535.5 crore YoY

Tata Power to develop 50 MW solar project at Dholera solar park in Gujarat

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 664.2 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 245.06 crore in the Indian equity market on November 11, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow

No stock under ban period on NSE

For November 13, no stock is under F&O ban.