Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The Nifty staged an impressive recovery in the last-hour on August 14 to recoup the day’s losses to close in the green after a day of volatile trade and experts say technical indicators are pointing to a possible bounce in the coming sessions.

The index rose 177 points from the day's low and closed at 19,435, up six points, and formed a small-bodied bullish candlestick with long lower shadow on the daily charts.

"Technically, this pattern indicates a formation of high wave type candle pattern. Normally, such high wave formation after a reasonable decline or upside calls for impending trend reversal. Having declined recently, the chances of upside bounce is likely in the coming sessions," Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities said.

The index took support at 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) of 19,250 to claw back into the green amid caution ahead of the release of CPI inflation data for July. The headline retail inflation came in at 7.44 percent, much ahead of expectations of 6.6 percent and way higher than 4.87 percent in June.

The Nifty also closed above the upward-sloping support trendline. If the index fails to sustain the 50-day EMA, then it may correct up to 19,000 mark but holding the same can take it close to 19,500-19,600.

Shetti said the August 14 low of 19,257 could now be considered as a new lower bottom. Any attempt of upside bounce can find strong resistance at 19,600 (down sloping trend line), and immediate support is placed at 19,250, he said.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Nifty may get support at 19,307 followed by 19,258 and 19,178. In case of an upside, 19,466 can be the key resistance, then 19,515 and 19,594.

Nifty Bank

On August 14, the Bank Nifty managed to cut back some of losses after falling to the day's low of 43,777. It closed 108 points lower at 44,091 and formed a Doji candlestick on the daily charts.

"Support at 43,800 signifies its resilience, while substantial Put writing at 44,000 suggests confidence in its stability. However, Call writing at 44,500 could hinder upward movement," Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities said.

A sell-on-rise strategy may be prudent until a clear breakout above 44,500 resistance is seen, he said.

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 43,860 followed by 43,757 and 43,591. On the upside, the initial resistance is at 44,193 then by 44,296 and 44,463.

Call options data

As per the options data, the maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) was at 19,600 strike with 1.01 crore contracts, which can act as a key resistance for the Nifty. It was followed by 19,500 strike, which had 92.68 lakh contracts, while 19,800 strike had 70.79 lakh contracts.

Meaningful Call writing was at 19,400 strike, which added 28.29 lakh contracts, followed by 19,700 and 19,500 strikes, which added 11.25 lakh and 11.11 lakh contracts, respectively.

The maximum Call unwinding was at 20,500 strike, which shed 4.37 lakh contracts, followed by 20,000 and 20,200 strikes, which shed 3 lakh and 1.3 lakh contracts.

Put option data

The maximum Put open interest was at 19,400 strike, with 90.57 lakh contracts. This can be an important support for the Nifty in the coming sessions.

It was followed by 19,300 strike, comprising 86.27 lakh contracts, and 19,000 strike with 62.61 lakh contracts.

The maximum Put writing was at 19,300 strike, which added 38.72 lakh contracts, followed by 19,400 strike and 19,100 strike, which added 22.36 lakh contracts and 21.52 lakh contracts.

Meaningful Put unwinding was at 19,500 strike, which shed 20.55 lakh contracts, followed by 19,600 and 18,600 strikes, which shed 6.28 lakh and 1.56 lakh contracts.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. UltraTech Cement, Torrent Pharma, Power Grid Corporation of India, Britannia Industries and Bharti Airtel were among the stocks that saw the highest delivery.

32 stocks see a long build-up

Coforge, NMDC, Reliance Industries, Polycab India, and Divis Laboratories were among the 32 stocks to see a long build-up. An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicate a build-up of long positions.

68 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 68 stocks, including India Cements, ABB India, Laurus Labs, Granules India and Tata Power Company saw long unwinding. A decline in OI and price indicate long unwinding.

51 stocks see a short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 51 stocks, including Muthoot Finance, City Union Bank, SAIL, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), and Alkem Laboratories. An increase in OI along with a fall in price points to a build-up of short positions.

34 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 34 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included PFC, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Balkrishna Industries, LTIMindtree, and Hero MotoCorp. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Investors Meeting on August 16

Dixon Technologies, Century Plyboards: Officials of the companies will attend Emkay Confluence–Unleashing India’s Potential.

V-Mart Retail: The company's officials will meet Avendus Spark Institutional Equities.

Stocks in the news

ITC: The FMCG company reported standalone profit of Rs 4,902.74 crore for the June quarter of FY24, rising 17.6 percent over the year-ago period. Revenue (net of excise duty) fell 8.5 percent YoY to Rs 15,828.2 crore, hit by lower agri, and paper & packaging businesses. ITC received board’s approval for the hotel business demerger.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator’s loss widened to Rs 7,840 crore in the June quarter of FY24 from Rs 6,418.9 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue grew by 1.2 percent sequentially to Rs 10,655.5 crore during the same period, supported by improving subscriber mix and 4G subscriber additions.

Hero MotoCorp: The country's largest two-wheeler maker has received a family settlement agreement from the promoters. As per the agreement, Sunil Munjal will exit the management and control of the company.

Ashok Leyland: The Indian flagship company of the Hinduja Group got the board’s approval to acquire 100 percent of OHM Global Mobility (OHM India) from OHM International Mobility for Rs 1 lakh. Ashok Leyland will invest up to Rs 300 crore as equity into OHM India to operationalise the company.

Senco Gold: The Kolkata-based jewellery company registered a 22.7 percent on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 27.7 crore in the June quarter, with revenue from operations rising 29.6 percent YoY to Rs 1,305.4 crore.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 2,324.23 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased Rs 1,460.90 crore worth of stocks on August 14, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC) to its F&O ban list for August 16, while retaining Balrampur Chini Mills, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Delta Corp, Granules India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises in the list.

Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

