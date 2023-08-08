Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market closed moderately lower on August 8, but we are still in a consolidation phase with 19,500 acting as immediate support and 19,600-19,700 as a hurdle on the higher side, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) interest rate decision on August 10. The breaking of this range can give clear direction to the Nifty as sustaining above 19,700 can take the index to its much-awaited 20,000 mark, whereas breaking of 19,500 can again drag the index down up to 19,300, experts said.

The Nifty50 declined 27 points to 19,571 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, but sustained above 21-day EMA (19,540) for yet another session.

"The Nifty index displayed volatility but managed to close above the significant 21EMA moving average and maintained support above the 19,500 mark," Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities said.

He believes that a positive trend is anticipated as long as the index holds above 19,500, with resistance at 19,700 and potential for a rally towards 20,000.

The BSE Sensex fell 107 points to 65,847, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.23 percent and 0.27 percent respectively.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Nifty may get support at 19,541, followed by 19,517 and 19,478. In case of an upside, 19,618 can be the key resistance, followed by 19,642 and 19,681.

Nifty Bank

On August 8, the Bank Nifty rebounded and moved closer to the 45,000 mark. The index rose 127 points to close at 44,964 and formed a bullish candlestick pattern with a minor upper shadow on the daily charts. Overall, the index traded within Friday's trading range and is still away around 200 points from the 20-day EMA (exponential moving average placed at 45,171).

"It traded within the range of the penultimate trading session (44,520–45,120). Until the extremes of the range are not breached on either side, we can expect the consolidation to continue," Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 44,853, followed by 44,787 and 44,681. In the case of an upside, the initial resistance is at 45,066 followed by 45,132 and 45,239.

Call options data

On the Options front, we have seen the maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) at 19,600 strike with 1.22 crore contracts, which can act as a key resistance for the Nifty. It was followed by 20,000 strike, which had 96.65 lakh contracts, while 19,700 strike had 88.45 lakh contracts.

The meaningful Call writing was at 19,600 strike, which added 52.9 lakh contracts, followed by 19,700 and 19,800 strikes, which added 25.26 lakh and 20.75 lakh contracts, respectively.

The maximum Call unwinding was seen at 20,300 strike, which shed 1.79 lakh contracts followed by 19,300 and 19,100 strikes, which shed 43,850 contracts and 16,750 contracts, respectively.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 19,500 strike with 87.59 lakh contracts. This can be an important support level for the Nifty50 in the coming sessions.

It was followed by 19,400 strike comprising 71.04 lakh contracts and 19,600 strike with 58.98 lakh contracts.

The maximum Put writing was seen at 19,300 strike, which added 17.47 lakh contracts, followed by 19,600 strike and 19,400 strike, which added 17.13 lakh contracts and 7.16 lakh contracts, respectively.

The meaningful Put unwinding was at 19,500 strike, which shed 6.72 lakh contracts, followed by 18,900 and 19,100 strikes, which shed 6.39 lakh contracts, and 3.69 lakh contracts, respectively.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Marico, and Pidilite Industries were among the stocks that saw the highest delivery.

43 stocks see a long build-up

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Max Financial Services, Dixon Technologies, PI Industries, and L&T Technology Services were among the 43 stocks to see a long build-up. An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicate a build-up of long positions.

48 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 48 stocks, including Balrampur Chini Mills, Ramco Cements, India Cements, MRF and NTPC saw long unwinding. A decline in OI and price indicate long unwinding.

51 stocks see short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 51 stocks, including Delta Corp, Tata Chemicals, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, AU Small Finance Bank, and Colgate Palmolive. An increase in OI along with a fall in price points to a build-up of short positions.

44 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 44 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Crompton Greaves Consumer Eletcricals, Hero Motocorp, REC, Tech Mahindra, and Gujarat Gas. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Minda Corporation: Alternate investment fund PHI Capital Trust has exited the automotive components manufacturer by selling the entire 1.18 crore shares or 4.96 percent stake, which amounted to Rs 332.1 crore. PHI sold 1.03 crore shares at an average price of Rs 280 per share, and 15.38 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 280.68 per share. However, Europe-based financial services group Societe Generale has bought 13.07 lakh shares and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund purchased 58 lakh shares in Minda at an average price of Rs 280 per share.

Piramal Pharma: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund through its four schemes ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund, ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund, ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare and Diaganostics PHD Fund, and ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund purchased 2.58 lakh shares or 2.16 percent stake in the pharma company at an average price of Rs 14.6 per share. However, CA Alchemy Investments, an affiliated entity of CAP V Mauritius Ltd, an investment fund managed and advised by affiliated entities of The Carlyle Group Inc, was the seller, offloading 2.59 crore shares or 2.17 percent stake in the subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises at the same price.

Results on August 9

Tata Power Company, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Abbott India, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bata India, Berger Paints India, Bharat Forge, CARE Ratings, Dreamfolks Services, eClerx Services, Granules India, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Kalyan Jewellers India, Max Financial Services, Natco Pharma, PI Industries, Sandhar Technologies, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Shankara Building Products, Sula Vineyards, Sunteck Realty, Trent, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, and Zuari Agro Chemicals will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on August 9.

Stocks in the news

Coal India: The state-owned coal mining major has recorded better-than-expected earnings performance in Q1FY24, though consolidated profit fell 10.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,941.4 crore during the quarter, impacted by weak operating numbers, but supported by higher other income. Revenue from operations grew by 2.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 35,983 crore in the quarter ended June FY24.

Oil India: The state-run oil & gas exploration company has registered a standalone profit at Rs 1,613.4 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, falling 9.78 percent compared to the corresponding period last fiscal, impacted by lower topline and weak operating numbers. Revenue from operations for the quarter (net of excise duty) came in at Rs 4,531.2 crore, declining 16 percent YoY.

Inox Wind Energy: The wind energy generator has sold more than 1.46 crore equity shares of its subsidiary Inox Wind, via a block deal, to institutional investors. The stake sale was worth Rs 304.68 crore.

Lupin: The pharma major said New Jersey-based subsidiary Novel Laboratories has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application for Fluocinolone acetonide oil, a generic equivalent of DermaSmoothe/FS, of Hill Dermaceuticals Inc.

SBI Life Insurance Company: Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has given its approval for the appointment of Amit Jhingran as Managing Director & CEO of the insurance company.

Prestige Estates Projects: The south-based real estate developer has reported consolidated profit at Rs 267 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, rising 30.3 percent compared to the year-ago period despite lower revenue and a high base, supported by higher other income and strong operating margin. Revenue declined 13.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,681 crore.

Data Patterns India: The defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider has recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 25.83 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, rising 81.4 percent over a year-ago period, driven by higher other income and topline numbers. Revenue during the quarter grew by 31.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 89.7 crore.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) offloaded shares worth Rs 711.34 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought Rs 537.31 crore worth of stocks on August 8, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, and Delta Corp to its F&O ban list for August 9, while retaining Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and India Cements. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

