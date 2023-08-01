Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Going forward, 19,800 can play a crucial role for next upmove in the Nifty.

We have seen yet another rangebound session in the market on August 1, consistently facing resistance at 19,800, which experts feel can play a crucial role for the next upmove if the Nifty50 gives a decisive close above it. The immediate support is likely at 19,700, followed by 19,600 levels. Till then, they expect the rangebound and volatile trade to continue for coming sessions.

The Nifty50 was settled at 19,734 on Tuesday, down 20 points and formed a bearish candlestick on the daily timeframe, but continued with higher highs and higher lows formation, which still gives some hope for rebound amid ongoing consolidation. The traded volume was above average for yet another session.

"The Nifty traded in a narrow range of 19,700-19,800, maintaining its overall bullish sentiment. It stayed above the critical near-term moving average (21-day EMA which is placed at 19,550), reinforcing the positive outlook," Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities said.

He believes that a hidden positive divergence on the daily chart indicates a potential bullish reversal in price momentum. "Short-term prospects suggest a sideways to positive trend if the index stays above 18,550. A decisive move above 19,800 could drive the index towards the 20,000 mark," De said.

The BSE Sensex closed at 66,459, down 68 points, but the broader markets maintained an uptrend, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising 0.03 percent and 0.68 percent respectively amid positive breadth. Three shares advanced for every two declining shares on the NSE.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator suggests that the Nifty may get support at 19,710, followed by 19,688 and 19,654. In case of an upside, 19,779 can be the key resistance followed by 19,801 and 19,836.

Nifty Bank

On August 1, the Bank Nifty was also under pressure, falling 59 points to close at 45,593 after a volatile session. The index has formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily scale, but making a higher top, higher bottom formation. Experts still expect the rangebound trade to continue, unless it decisively breaks 45,800 on the higher side for upmove or 45,300 on the lower side for correction.

"The Bank Nifty index is currently engaged in a persistent battle between the bulls and bears, resulting in a consolidation phase. A notable resistance level can be observed at 45,800, and a decisive break above this resistance would potentially pave the way for further upside movements in the index," Kunal Shah, senior technical & derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

Conversely, he says that a significant support level is visible at 45,300. If the index breaks below this support level, it could signify the bears gaining full control, leading to potential downside movements towards 45,000-44,700 levels, Shah said.

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 45,496, followed by 45,423 and 45,304. In the case of an upside, the initial resistance is at 45,735, followed by 45,808 and 45,927.

Call options data

As per the options data, we continued to the maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) at 19,800 strike, with 1.38 crore contracts, which can act as a key resistance for the Nifty. It was followed by 20,500 strike, which had 87.80 lakh contacts, while 19,900 strike had 80.3 lakh contracts.

The meaningful Call writing was at 19,800 strike, which added 49.35 lakh contracts, followed by 19,900 and 20,100 strikes, which added 23.56 lakh and 18.92 lakh contracts, respectively.

The maximum Call unwinding was seen at 19,600 strike, which shed 5.58 lakh contracts, followed by 20,400 and 19,500 strikes, which shed 5.12 lakh contracts, and 2.6 lakh contracts, respectively.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest remained at 19,600 strike, with 97.89 lakh contracts. This can be an important support level for the Nifty50 in the coming sessions.

It was followed by 19,700 strike, comprising 95.91 lakh contracts, and 19,500 strike, with 73.92 lakh contracts.

We have seen the maximum Put writing at 19,700 strike, which added 16.09 lakh contracts, followed by 19,500 strike and 19,300 strikes, which added 14.14 lakh contracts and 11.99 lakh contracts, respectively.

The meaningful Put unwinding was at 19,100 strike, which shed 11.19 lakh contracts, followed by 19,200 and 18,900 strikes, which shed 8.41 lakh contracts, and 3.53 lakh contracts, respectively.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. Bhati Airtel, Dabur India, Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, and Infosys were among the stocks that saw the highest delivery.

37 stocks see a long build-up

Astral, Hindustan Copper, Britannia Industries, Escorts Kubota, and Berger Paints were among 37 stocks to see a long build-up. An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicate a build-up of long positions.

39 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 39 stocks, including ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Polycab India, Piramal Enterprises, Aditya Birla Capital, and REC saw long unwinding. A decline in OI and price indicate long unwinding.

64 stocks see short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 64 stocks, including Hero Motocorp, InterGlobe Aviation, DLF, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Maruti Suzuki India. An increase in OI along with a fall in price points to a build-up of short positions.

47 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 47 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Navin Fluorine International, Coromandel International, Coforge, Dr Lal PathLabs, and Atul. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

DLF: Promoter Kushal Pal Singh has sold his entire 1.45 crore shares, which is equivalent to 0.59 percent of paid-up equity, via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 504.21 per share. The stake sale was worth Rs 730.87 crore.

Results on August 2

Titan Company, Ambuja Cements, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, InterGlobe Aviation, Mankind Pharma, Godrej Properties, Aditya Birla Capital, Adani Wilmar, Engineers India, Firstsource Solutions, Fusion Micro Finance, Gateway Distriparks, Gujarat Gas, Indian Overseas Bank, Metropolis Healthcare, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Quess Corp, Sapphire Foods India, Sheela Foam, Strides Pharma Science, Vaibhav Global, and VIP Industries will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on August 2.

Stocks in the news

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The company has received a limited notice to proceed with an engineering, construction and procurement order worth Rs 360 crore for a project in India. This is in addition to the new order value of Rs 466 crore that the company reported in Q1 FY24.

Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest car maker has announced production of more than 1.86 lakh vehicles in the month of July 2023, up nearly 1 percent over the production of 1.85 lakh vehicles in the same period last year. This data included production by Suzuki Motor Gujarat.

TVS Motor Company: The two-and-three-wheeler company has recorded sales volume at 3.26 lakh units for July 2023, which came in slightly above analysts' estimates, increasing by 4 percent compared to the year-ago month. Two-wheeler sales volume rose 4 percent YoY to 3.12 lakh units, while electric vehicle sales doubled to 13,306 units against 6,304 units during the same period.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-owned electric services company has received board approval for the implementation of an 85 MW solar PV power project at Nagda in Madhya Pradesh. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 554.91 crore.

Ashok Leyland: The country's second-largest commercial vehicle maker has announced sales of 15,068 units for July 2023, better than analysts' estimates, rising 10.6 percent over the corresponding period last year. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales increased by 17 percent to 9,571 units, and light commercial vehicle sales rose by 0.4 percent to 5,497 units during the same period.

Eicher Motors: The automobile company has announced sales volume data of its Royal Enfield. Total sales grew by 32 percent year-on-year to 73,117 motorcycles, driven by domestic sales which surged 42 percent YoY to 66,062 units, but exports dropped 22 percent to 7,055 units during the same period.

Thermax: The energy and environment solutions provider has reported a 0.1 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 58.88 crore for the quarter ended June FY24 despite strong operating numbers and topline, dented by provisions of Rs 50.63 crore related to litigation. Revenue from operations jumped 16.83 percent YoY to Rs 1,933 crore in Q1FY24.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 92.85 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought Rs 1,035.69 crore worth of stocks on August 1, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shows.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added Hindustan Copper to its F&O ban list for August 2, while retaining Piramal Enterprises, and Indiabulls Housing Finance in the said list. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

