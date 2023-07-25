Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Representative image.

The market has seen consolidation and rangebound trade on July 25 after correction in the past two sessions, and closed on a flat note, while the volatility hit an all-time closing low. The market participants seem to be cautious ahead of the interest rate decision by US Federal Reserve on July 26.

The BSE Sensex was down 29 points at 66,356, while the Nifty50 rose 8 points to 19,681 and formed a bearish candlestick with a lower shadow on the daily charts. The index has taken good support at 10-day EMA (exponential moving average) of 19,655 for yet another session.

"Tuesday's candle pattern was formed beside the similar candle of the previous session. Technically, this pattern indicates a choppy movement in the market with weak bias. The Nifty is currently showing signs of slowing down of downside momentum and is placed at the support of 10-day EMA," Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He believes that Nifty's short-term movement is choppy. Having placed at the support, there is a possibility of an upside bounce in the short term towards the immediate resistance of 19,800-19,850 levels in the coming sessions, he said, adding that the next support is placed at 19,600 levels.

The broader markets remained mixed and we have seen an almost equal advance-decline ratio. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.4 percent and Smallcap 100 index fell 0.1 percent.

India VIX, which measures the expected volatility for the next 30 days for the Nifty50, dropped sharply by 12.1 percent from 11.65 to 10.24 levels, the lowest-ever closing level, which supported the recovery in the market, indicating stability.

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month

Key support, resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator suggests that the Nifty may get support at 19,632, followed by 19,605 and 19,562. In case of an upside, 19,719 can be the key resistance area followed by 19,745 and 19,789.

Nifty Bank

On July 25, the Bank Nifty fell for the third consecutive session but has taken support at 10-day EMA (45,584) and showed a good recovery from the day's low, before closing with 78 points loss at 45,845. The index has formed a bearish candlestick with a long lower shadow on the daily scale.

"On the downside, 45,670 –45,460 which are the 38.2 percent and 50 percent Fibonacci retracement levels are likely to act as a strong support zone from a short-term perspective," Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

Overall, he says the trend is still positive. "And once this consolidation is complete, we can expect the Bank Nifty to resume its uptrend. On the upside, 46,500 is the expected target," he said.

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 45,671, followed by 45,545 and 45,341, while 46,078 can be the initial resistance zone followed by 46,204 and 46,408.

Call options data

The maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) remained at 19,800 strike, with 1.28 crore contracts, which can act as a resistance for the Nifty. This is followed by 1.14 crore contracts at 20,000 strike, while 19,700 strike has 1.08 crore contracts.

Meaningful Call writing was at 19,700 strike, which added 19.39 lakh contracts, followed by 20,500 and 19,600 strikes, which added 10.82 lakh contracts, and 7.85 lakh contracts.

The maximum Call unwinding was at 20,100 strike, which shed 10.76 lakh contracts, followed by 20,300 and 20,600 strikes, which shed 7.25 lakh and 5.15 lakh contracts.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 19,500 strike, with 79.64 lakh contracts, which can be an important support for the Nifty.

This is followed by the 19,000 strike, comprising 79.35 lakh contracts, and the 19,700 strike, with 71.63 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 19,500 strike, which added 16.65 lakh contracts, followed by 19,600 and 19,400 strikes, which added 13.68 lakh and 9.81 lakh contracts, respectively.

Meaningful Put unwinding was at 19,800 strike, which shed 24.42 lakh contracts, followed by 19,900 and 19,200 strikes, which shed 5.61 lakh contracts and 5.52 lakh contracts.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in Info Edge India, Dabur India, Godrej Consumer Products, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, and Hindustan Unilever among others.

46 stocks see a long build-up

ACC, Samvardhana Motherson International, ONGC, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, and NTPC were among the 46 stocks to see a long build-up based on the open interest (OI) percentage. An increase in open interest and price indicates a build-up of long positions.

50 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 50 stocks, including Intellect Design Arena, Canara Bank, PVRInox, Mphasis, and Punjab National Bank, saw a long unwinding. A decline in OI and price indicates a long unwinding.

32 stocks see short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 32 stocks, including Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, IRCTC, Aditya Birla Capital, and REC. An increase in OI along with a price fall indicates a build-up of short positions.

59 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 59 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Gujarat Gas, Muthoot Finance, Indraprastha Gas, Alkem Laboratories, and JK Cement. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Results on July 26

Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tech Mahindra, Shree Cement, Tata Consumer Products, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Cipla, Punjab National Bank, REC, Colgate-Palmolive, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Aegis Logistics, Aether Industries, Deepak Fertilisers, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Godfrey Phillips India, HFCL, Jindal Stainless, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Novartis India, Oracle Financial Services Software, Praj Industries, Syngene International, and TeamLease Services will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 26.

Stocks in the news

Tata Motors: The Tata Group company swung back into the black with a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,203 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1 FY14), boosted by the improved margin of its passenger vehicle (PV) business and robust sales at its luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Revenue from operations increased 42 percent to Rs 1.02 lakh crore in the quarter under review.

Tata Motors DVR: Tata Motors said its Board of Directors approved a Scheme of Arrangement for cancellation of ‘A’ Ordinary Shares, and issue of seven Ordinary Shares for every 10 ‘A’ Ordinary shares held by shareholders. The ‘A’ Ordinary Shares carry 1/10th of voting rights of ordinary shares and are entitled to five percentage points higher dividend. They are listed as Tata Motors DVR on BSE and NSE. After the conversion, it will be delisted from exchanges.

Larsen and Toubro: L&T reported a consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 at Rs 2,493 crore, up 46.5 percent compared to Rs 1,702.07 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 47,882 crore, registering a growth of 33.6 percent from Rs 35,853 crore a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing. It will buy back as much as Rs 10,000 crore worth of shares, its first-ever return of capital to shareholders.

UTI Asset Management Company: UTI AMC reported a strong set of numbers for Q1. The net profit jumped 154 percent to Rs 234 crore. Its revenue from operations rose 60 percent to Rs 468 crore.

Satin Creditcare Network: The microfinance institution informed that a meeting of the working committee of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on July 28 to consider fund raising proposal by way of issuance of listed/unlisted, secured/unsecured, nonconvertible debentures on private placement basis.

CEAT: The tyre maker said its revenue for Q1 rose 4.1 percent YoY to Rs 2935 crore. PAT of the company grew multifold to Rs 144 crore. It saw a “healthy” QoQ volume growth in replacement driven by seasonal uptick in passenger segments. OEM volumes saw minor sequential drop due to portfolio rejig in PC/UV and high base effect while there was a moderate decline in blended realisations led by OEM price adjustments.

Union Bank of India: The public sector lender said it has embarked on Project Sambhav, a Digital Transformation project powered by a state-of-the-art Digital Business Platform which aims at creating a Digital Bank within the Bank. The said project also envisages leveraging Data & Analytics to foster revenue growth through new value propositions and end-to-end banking and lifestyle services. The Bank has entered into a strategic partnership with IBM India which will act as System Integrator for accelerating growth via Digital Transformation.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 1,088.76 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth Rs 333.70 crore on July 25, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shows.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added Sun TV Network to its F&O ban list for July 26, while retaining Canara Bank, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance and RBL Bank. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

