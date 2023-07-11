Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Based on the OI percentage, 70 stocks were on the short-covering list.

After two days of consolidations and correction, the market rebounded to near-record highs but could not sustain all those gains due to profit booking in the later part of the session. The Nifty50 sustained above 19,400 levels throughout the session, which seems to be important for further direction on either side of the market.

The BSE Sensex rose 274 points to 65,618, while the Nifty50 jumped 83.5 points to 19,439 and formed a small bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with a long upper shadow.

"Technically, this pattern reflects an emergence of selling pressure at the highs. Presently, the Nifty is hovering within a high low range of around 19,300-19,500 levels over the last six sessions and presently tagging the upper band at 19,500 levels," Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He feels the momentum is expected to strengthen only on the Nifty moving beyond this range on either side.

Therefore, "a decisive upside breakout of 19,500 levels is expected to pull the Nifty towards another hurdle of 19,800 levels in a quick period of time. However, any weakness below 19,300 levels could result in a downward correction towards the next support of 19,100-19,000 levels in the near term," Shetti said.

Auto, FMCG, pharma, oil & gas, and select technology stocks supported the market, while the broader markets performed better than benchmarks as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.88 percent and 1.26 percent respectively.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support, resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator suggests that the Nifty may get support at 19,412, followed by 19,386 and 19,345, whereas in the case of an upside, 19,495 can be a key resistance area followed by 19,521 and 19,562.

Nifty Bank

On July 11, the Bank Nifty continued selling pressure for the third consecutive session, down 116 points to 44,745 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, making lower highs for the fifth consecutive session.

The Bank Nifty index is currently experiencing continued dominance from bears as selling pressure persists from higher levels. "The index is facing a strong resistance zone at 45,200, which has proven difficult to surpass. At present, the index is trading near a crucial support zone of 44,800-44,750. If this support zone is breached, it is likely to lead to further downside movement towards the 20-day moving average (20-DMA), which is positioned at the 44,500-44,000 range," Kunal Shah, senior technical & derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

The index has been trading within a broad range of 44,500-45,500. In such a rangebound scenario, Shah advised traders to utilize opportunities presented by both the upside and downside movements.

The pivot point calculator indicates that Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 44,667, followed by 44,555 and 44,373, whereas 45,031 can be the initial resistance zone for the index followed by 45,144 and 45,326.

Call options data

The maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) remained at 19,500 strike, with 1.36 crore contracts, which can act as a resistance for the Nifty in the coming sessions.

This is followed by 92.37 lakh contracts at 20,000 strike, while 19,600 strike has 83.94 lakh contracts.

Meaningful Call writing was seen at 19,500 strike, which added 28.05 lakh contracts, followed by 19,800 strike and 19,600 strike, which added 21.65 lakh and 16.58 lakh contracts.

Maximum Call unwinding was at 19,400 strike, which shed 57.01 lakh contracts, followed by 19,300 and 19,900 strikes, which shed 7.83 lakh and 6.67 lakh contracts, respectively.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 19,400 strike, with 1.03 crore contracts, which could be an important support level for the Nifty.

This was followed by the 19,300 strike, comprising 76.86 lakh contracts, and the 19,500 strike, which had 69.82 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 19,500 strike, which added 46.74 lakh contracts, followed by 19,400 and 19,300 strikes, which added 35.57 lakh and 23.21 lakh contracts, respectively.

Put unwinding was at 18,900 strike, which shed 13.89 lakh contracts, followed by 18,700 and 19,200 strikes, which shed 6.79 lakh and 3.85 lakh contracts, respectively.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in Page Industries, Infosys, Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, and NTPC among others.

65 stocks see a long build-up

Sixty-five stocks, including IndiaMART InterMESH, Polycab India, Tata Communications, ABB India, and Bharat Electronics, saw a long build-up based on the open interest (OI) percentage. An increase in open interest and price indicates a build-up of long positions.

17 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 17 stocks, including HDFC, Punjab National Bank, Granules India, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and JSW Steel, saw a long unwinding. A decline in OI and price generally indicates a long unwinding.

35 stocks see a short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 35 stocks, including Atul, Deepak Nitrite, HCL Technologies, PI Industries, and Bandhan Bank. An increase in OI along with a price fall indicates a build-up of short positions.

70 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 70 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Reliance Industries, Can Fin Homes, Eicher Motors, Infosys, and Godrej Properties. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Results on July 12

Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, 5paisa Capital, Anand Rathi Wealth, Steel Strips Wheels, Artson Engineering, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, and Sanathnagar Enterprises will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 12.

Stocks in the news

J&K Bank: The lender said its board of directors of the bank in their meeting scheduled for July 15 will consider the raising of capital (Tier I/Tier II) during the financial year 2023-24.

Greaves Cotton: Greaves Electric Mobility (GEMPL), the e-mobility division of Greaves Cotton, achieved a cumulative secondary sales milestone of 2 lakh units for its Ampere brand electric 2-wheelers till the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024. In April, the company announced surpassing the 1 lakh sales milestone of its Ampere brand electric 2-wheelers in the fiscal year 2023.

Prataap Snacks: The company has fixed July 27 as the record date for the purpose of determining the name of members of the company eligible for payment of dividend and holding the 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company on August 3.

Credent Global Finance: The company said that the Rights Issue Committee of the board at its meeting have approved the rights issue size of 34.68 lakh shares. It also approved the price at Rs 140 per share. Rights Entitlement Ratio will be 1 share for every 2 shares held by the eligible equity shareholders. The record date is July 17.

Sterlite Technologies: The company announced its partnership with Windstream, a privately held communications and software company, to support its large-scale fibre expansion projects. The collaboration started in February 2021, when the STL began providing optical networking solutions to Windstream.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation: The company said the rights issue offer period which opened on June 14 is closed. The company is raising Rs 81 crore from the issue.

Plastiblends India: The company said its Q1FY24 profit was down 24 percent YoY at Rs 7.6 crore versus Rs 10 crore. Revenue fell 4.2 percent to Rs 195.7 crore YoY. EBITDA margin was at 6.8 percent Vs 8 percent in the same quarter last year.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 1,197.38 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth Rs 7.25 crore on July 11, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shows.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added Manappuram Finance to its F&O ban list for July 12, while retaining BHEL, Delta Corp, Granules India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Punjab National Bank, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

