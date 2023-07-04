Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The BSE Sensex climbed 274 points to 65,479, while the Nifty50 rose 67 points to 19,389 on July 4.

The market has been witnessing continued buying interest for six days in a row. But technical indicators on July 4 showed some tiredness on the charts, signalling the possibility of some correction or consolidation in the next few days as the Nifty50 surged 788 points in the last six days.

"Given the recent strong surge, indicators are entering an overbought territory, and prices are significantly deviating from the 5-day EMA (exponential moving average 19,178), indicating the possibility of occasional dips or sideways consolidation in the short term," Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One said.

In such a scenario, he advised traders to secure some profits and consider any dip as a buying opportunity.

"The support levels to watch are the bullish gap left on Monday around 19,200–19250 followed by strong support at the psychological level of 19,000. On the upside, the immediate resistance is at 19,500–19,540 in the uncharted zone," he said.

We have seen buying in technology, select banking and financial services, and pharma stocks, whereas there was correction in select auto and oil & gas stocks.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support, resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator suggests that the Nifty may get support at 19,323, followed by 19,291 and 19,240, whereas in the case of an upside, 19,426 can be a key resistance area for the index, followed by 19,457 and 19,509.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty had an eventful session on Tuesday, with both bulls and bears participating. The index has formed a Doji candlestick pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecision in the market. During the first half of the session, the bulls dominated, leading to a positive move in the index. However, the bears took control in the last hour, resulting in some selling pressure. The index rose 143 points to 45,301.

"The immediate hurdle for the index is now at 45,500, where the Call writing was observed. If the index manages to sustain above this level, it is likely to witness further upward momentum toward the target of 46,000," Kunal Shah, senior technical & derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

On the downside, he believes that the index will find support at 45,000. This level coincides with the highest open interest on the Put side, suggesting that it will act as a cushion for the bulls in case of any downward pressure, he said.

The pivot point calculator indicated that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 45,069, followed by 44,914 and 44,664, whereas 45,569 can be the initial resistance zone for the index, followed by 45,724 and 45,974.

Call options data

As per weekly options data, we have seen the maximum Call open interest (OI) at 19,400 strike, with 1.02 crore contracts, which can act as a crucial resistance area for the Nifty50 in coming sessions.

This was followed by 99.74 lakh contracts at 19,500 strike, while 19,600 strike has 68.41 lakh contracts.

The meaningful Call writing was seen at 19,400 strike, which added 28.32 lakh contracts, followed by 19,700 strike and 19,600 strike, which added 17.67 lakh and 11.77 lakh contracts, respectively.

Maximum Call unwinding was at 19,300 strike, which shed 57.54 lakh contracts, followed by 19,200 and 20,300 strikes, which shed 11.84 lakh and 3.64 lakh contracts, respectively.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 19,300 strike, with 1.01 crore contracts, which can be a crucial support level for the Nifty50 in the coming sessions.

This was followed by the 19,000 strike, comprising 90.41 lakh contracts, and the 18,900 strike, which has 79.98 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 19,400 strike, which added 34.39 lakh contracts, followed by 19,300 strike and 18,900 strike, which added 7.73 lakh contracts and 6.78 lakh contracts, respectively.

We have seen Put unwinding at 18,700 strike, which shed 9.5 lakh contracts, followed by 18,800 and 19,200 strikes, which shed 7.64 lakh contracts and 4.26 lakh contracts, respectively.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. We have seen the highest delivery in Voltas, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid Corporation of India, Ramco Cements, and Pidilite Industries among others.

34 stocks see a long build-up

We have seen a long build-up in 34 stocks including Punjab National Bank, India Cements, Titan Company, Bajaj Finance, and Mphasis, based on the open interest (OI) percentage. An increase in open interest and price indicates a build-up of long positions.

53 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 53 stocks including IDFC First Bank, Torrent Pharma, Aditya Birla Capital, MRF, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance saw a long unwinding. A decline in OI and price generally indicates a long unwinding.

74 stocks see a short build-up

We have seen a short build-up in 74 stocks including Eicher Motors, Bata India, Atul, Aarti Industries, and Info Edge India, based on the OI percentage. An increase in OI along with a price decrease indicates a build-up of short positions.

28 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 28 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included HDFC, Navin Fluorine International, Bank of Baroda, NTPC, and TCS. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Minda Corporation: Europe-based financial services group Societe Generale has bought 17.28 lakh equity shares in the auto components manufacturer via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 281 per share. The stake buy amounted to Rs 48.57 crore.

TCNS Clothing: Foreign portfolio investor Elevation Capital VI FII Holdings has sold 12.96 lakh equity shares or 2.1 percent stake in the women's apparel company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 410.01 per share. The stake sale amounted to Rs 53.15 crore. Elevation was holding 5.37 percent stake in the company as of March 2023.

HMA Agro Industries: Nomura Singapore has sold 4.66 lakh equity shares or 0.93 percent stake in the company at an average price of Rs 626.9 per share.

Investors Meetings on July 5

Vascon Engineers: Senior officials of the company will interact with Poddar Diamonds and Oculus Capital Advisors.

Welspun Corp, Welspun India: The company's officials will interact with Ventura Securities.

Shemaroo Entertainment: Senior officials of the company will meet Oysterrock Capital LLP.

Safari Industries: The company's officials will interact with SBI Mutual Fund.

Ksolves India: Senior officials of the company will interact with Ananta Capital.

Stocks in the news

Genus Power Infrastructures: Genus Power Infrastructures has signed definitive agreements with Gem View Investment, an affiliate of GIC, Singapore, for setting up a platform for undertaking advanced metering infrastructure service provider (AMISP) concessions. GIC will hold 74 percent stake while Genus will hold 26 percent stake in the Platform. The partners have committed $2 billion in investment.

State Bank of India: The country's largest lender has received approval from its Executive Committee of the Central Board (ECCB) for acquiring the entire stake held by SBICAPS in SBICAP Ventures, subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals. SBICAPS is a wholly owned subsidiary of SBI. The estimated cost of capital for the said acquisition will be Rs 708.07 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma will be in focus as its subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics announced positive result in phase 3 clinical trials for its proposed Trastuzumab biosimilar product. Trastuzumab is a breast cancer biosimilar product, BP02.

Lupin: The pharma company has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), Dolutegravir tablets for oral suspension. The company will market a generic equivalent of Tivicay PD tablets for oral suspension, which are available in 5 mg strength, of ViiV Healthcare Company, in the United States.

Bandhan Bank: The private sector lender said its loans & advances in quarter ended June FY24 grew by 6.7 percent YoY to Rs 1.03 lakh crore, but fell by 5.5 percent QoQ. Total deposits increased by 0.4 percent QoQ and 16.6 percent YoY to Rs 1.08 lakh crore. Retail deposits at Rs 77,239 crore rose by 5.9 percent YoY and bulk deposits increased by 55.4 percent YoY to Rs 31,240 crore.

LTIMindtree: The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices has decided to exclude HDFC and include LTIMindtree in Nifty50 with effect from July 13. Jindal Steel & Power is going to replace HDFC in the Nifty 100 index and LTIMindtree in the Nifty Next 50 index, while Mankind Pharma will replace HDFC in the Nifty 500 index and Jindal Steel & Power in the Nifty Midcap 150 index. LIC Housing Finance will replace HDFC in the Nifty Financial Services index.

RBL Bank: The private sector lender said its total deposits in Q1FY24 grew by 8 percent year-on-year to Rs 85,638 crore and gross advances increased by 20 percent to Rs 74,792 crore. Retail advances grew 32 percent YoY while wholesale advances rose 8 percent YoY for the quarter.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 2,134.33 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth Rs 785.48 crore on July 4, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange shows.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has retained Indiabulls Housing Finance to its F&O ban list for July 5. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

