Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Bulls gained strength, taking the Nifty50 back above the 18,800 mark on June 27 ahead of its monthly futures and options contracts expiry on June 28. Banking and financial services, technology and metal stocks led the rally.

The BSE Sensex jumped 446 points to 63,416, while the Nifty50 rose 126 points to 18,817 and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale after a Doji pattern formation in the previous session.

"After the formation of Doji type candle pattern on Monday, the Nifty bouncing back decently on Tuesday could be an indication of a short-term upside reversal," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

The Nifty has taken support from the 20-day EMA (exponential moving average) at 18,650 levels and showed an upside bounce from the higher bottom. "The said moving average has been offering support for the Nifty in the past and resulted in a sustainable upside bounce from the supports," he said.

Hence, one may expect further upmove and the Nifty to retest the crucial overhead resistance of 18,900 levels in the short term, while immediate support is at 18,650 levels, he added.

The market breadth was also positive, helping the broader markets end with around half a percent gains, while India VIX, the fear index, closed at the three-and-half-year low of 10.78, down 5.41 percent.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support, resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator suggests that the Nifty may get support at 18,743, followed by 18,716 and 18,672, whereas in the case of an upside, 18,831 can be a key resistance area for the index, followed by 18,858 and 18,902.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty was the star performer on Tuesday, getting strongly back above the 44,000 mark. The index rose 480 points or 1.1 percent to 44,122 and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale.

"The bulls took control and surpassed the hurdle of 44,000. This breakout occurred following the announcement of the merger date of HDFC twins. The surge in buying pressure forced the writers of 44,000 Call options to cover their positions," Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities said.

He believes that if the index manages to sustain above the 44,000 mark, it is likely to continue its upward momentum towards the 44,500 level.

The pivot point calculator indicated that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 43,811, followed by 43,693 and 43,502, whereas 44,195 can be the initial resistance zone for the index, followed by 44,313 and 44,505.

Call options data

As per monthly options data, we have seen maximum Call open interest (OI) at 18,900 strike, with 1.12 crore contracts, which can act as a crucial resistance area for the Nifty50 in coming sessions.

This was followed by 1.06 crore contracts at 19,000 strike, while 18,800 strike has 1.03 crore contracts.

We have meaningful Call writing at 18,900 strike, which added 15.19 lakh contracts, followed by 19,900 strike, which added 59,450 contracts.

Maximum Call unwinding was at 18,800 strike, which shed 42.84 lakh contracts, followed by 18,700 and 19,800 strikes, which shed 40.02 lakh and 20.03 lakh contracts, respectively.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 18,700 strike, with 1.34 crore contracts, which can be a crucial support level for the Nifty50 in the coming sessions.

This was followed by the 18,800 strike, comprising 1.05 crore contracts, and the 18,600 strike, which has 82.3 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 18,700 strike, which added 54.72 lakh contracts, followed by 18,800 strike and 18,500 strike, which added 33.09 lakh contracts and 10.99 lakh contracts, respectively.

We have Put unwinding at 17,800 strike, which shed 6.77 lakh contracts, followed by 18,200 strike and 18,400 strike, which shed 6.64 lakh contracts, and 4.36 lakh contracts, respectively.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. We have seen the highest delivery in Power Grid Corporation of India, Reliance Industries, Dalmia Bharat, UltraTech Cement and Alkem Laboratories among others.

47 stocks see a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, we have seen a long build-up in 47 stocks including L&T Finance Holdings, Can Fin Homes, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Max Financial Services and LTIMindtree.

47 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in OI and price generally indicates a long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 47 stocks including Rain Industries, Bosch, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma and Indraprastha Gas saw a long unwinding.

23 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in OI along with a price decrease indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, we have seen a short build-up in 23 stocks including Atul, Ashok Leyland, Deepak Nitrite, Escorts and Hero MotoCorp.

72 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 72 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included JK Cement, Mahanagar Gas, HDFC AMC, RBL Bank and M&M Financial Services.

Bulk deals

HDFC Life Insurance Company: Promoter Housing Development Finance Corporation has acquired 1.49 crore equity shares or 0.69 percent in the life insurance company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 667.1 per share, which amounted to Rs 992.64 crore.

Sapphire Foods India: Foreign company WWD Ruby has exited Sapphire Foods, which operates KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants across India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, as it sold entire 30.3 lakh equity shares or 4.77 percent stake in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,377.1 per share. The stake sale was worth Rs 417.29 crore. However, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte - ODI, Societe Generale - ODI, and The Nomura Trust and Banking Co Ltd as The Trustee of Nomura India Stock Mother Fund bought 12.53 lakh equity shares or 1.97 percent stake in the company at the same average price.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Investors Meetings on June 28

Greaves Cotton: Senior officials of the company will interact with Wellington Management.

Finolex Industries: The company's officials will meet TBC, Matthews Asia, RBC Global, Mirae Asset Management, and Allianz Global.

Tata Motors: Top officials of the company will meet Wellington, and Schroders.

Stocks in the news

Infosys: The country's second largest IT services provider has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Skillsoft, the transformative learning experiences provider, to revamp education and learning for students from class 6 to lifelong learners in India.

TCNS Clothing: The Competition Commission of India has approved the acquisition of TCNS Clothing by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail. The Aditya Birla Group company will acquire 51 percent shareholding in TCNS.

Swan Energy: The cotton and polyester textile products manufacturer has received board approval for issuance of up to 2.3 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 300 per share or at a price not lower than the minimum price, whichever is higher, on a preferential basis to the non-promoter.

Titagarh Rail Systems: The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the Gujrat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC), for design, manufacture, supply, testing, commissioning and training of 72 standard gauge cars for Surat Metro Rail Phase-I. The order value of the project is about Rs 857 crore and execution would start 76 weeks after signing the contract. The project is scheduled to be completed in 132 weeks thereafter.

Housing Development Finance Corporation: HDFC and HDFC Bank are working towards completing all the necessary formalities for completion of the proposed amalgamation. The effective merger date of July 1 and record date of July 13 are tentative and are subject to completion of certain formalities. Once the board members of HDFC and HDFC Bank decide on the effective date of the scheme as well as record date, the same would be intimated to stock exchanges.

Gland Pharma: The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has issued one 483 observation for Pashamylaram facility in Hyderabad. This observation is procedural in nature. The US FDA has conducted pre-approval inspection (PAI) for the company's seven products and good manufacturing practice (GMP) inspection at Pashamylaram facility in Hyderabad between June 15 and June 27, 2023.

State Bank of India: The bank has received approval from its Executive Committee of the Central Board for acquiring the entire stake held by SBI Capital Markets in SBI Pension Funds, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 2,024.05 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth Rs 1,991.35 crore on June 27, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange shows.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added L&T Finance Holdings and Manappuram Finance to its F&O ban list for June 28. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

