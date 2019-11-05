Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the Opening Bell

The market snapped its seven-day winning streak on November 5 but managed to recover from the day's low with Nifty finishing above 11,900.

Among frontline indices, the midcap index fell the most, with a cut of more than 1 percent. The smallcap index was down 0.8 percent.

At close, the Sensex was down 53.73 points at 40,248.23, while Nifty was down 24.10 points at 11,917.20.

Expect FMCG, selling was seen across sectors led by pharma, metal, infra, IT, auto and banking stocks.

"We remain cautiously optimistic on the Indian markets and expect consolidation in the near term given the recent rally. Meanwhile, with more results scheduled in this week, stock-specific action would continue," said Ajit Mishra Vice President, Research, Religare Broking

"Further, investors would keep a watch on global developments, crude oil price and currency movement, as it would influence market trend in the coming sessions," he added.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 11,859.73, followed by 11,802.27. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,976.83 and 12,036.47.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank ended lower by 113.25 points at 30,219.85 on November 5. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,056.5, followed by 29,893.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,417.9 and 30,616.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 18.31 lakh contracts was seen at 12,000 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the November series.

This is followed by 11,800 strike price, which holds 15.95 lakh contracts in open interest; and 12,500, which has accumulated 10.22 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the 12,200 strike price, which added 1.09 lakh contracts, followed by 12,400 strike that added 88,050 contracts and 12,600 strike that added 69,675 contracts.

No major Call unwinding was seen.

Put options data

Maximum put open interest (OI) of 19.13 lakh contracts was seen at 11,600 strike price, which will act as crucial support in November series.

This is followed by 11,500 strike price, which holds 16.31 lakh contracts in OI; and 11,800 strike price, which has accumulated 13.28 lakh contracts in OI.

Put writing was seen at the 11,200 strike price, which added 1.51 lakh contracts

Put unwinding was seen at 11,300 strike price, which shed 5.84 lakh contracts, followed by 12,000 strike that shed 44,550 contracts and 11,700 that shed 42,375 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

24 stocks saw long buildup

19 stocks witnessed short-covering

As per available data, 19 stocks witnessed short-covering. A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short covering. Based on the lowest open interest (OI) future percentage point, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

63 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

44 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on the lowest open interest (OI) future percentage point, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

Bulk Deals

Upcoming analyst or board meetings/briefings

ONGC - board meeting on November 14 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019

Adani Gas - board meeting on November 12 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019

Rajesh Exports - board meeting on November 14 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019

Ramky Infra - board meeting on November 12 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019, and other business matters

Coffee Day Enterprises - board meeting on November 13 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019

Majesco - board meeting on November 14 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019

Stocks in news

Results on November 6: Tata Steel, Lupin, Cipla, Voltas, Bajaj Electricals, Canara Bank, Fortis Healthcare, Godrej Consumer Products, Exide Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Corporation Bank, EID Parry, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Manappuram Finance, PNB Gilts, Radico Khaitan, Religare Enterprises, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, V-Guard Industries

Titan Q2: Net profit up 1.8% at Rs 320.2 crore versus Rs 314.4 crore, revenue up at Rs 4,435 crore versus Rs 4,407 crore, YoY

Tech Mahindra Q2: Net profit up 17.2% at Rs 1,124 crore versus Rs 959.4 crore, rupee revenue rises 4.8% at Rs 9,070 crore against Rs 8,653 crore, QoQ

Hikal - ICRA has reaffirmed the company's long term rating of A (stable).

Cholamandalam Investment Q2: Net profit at Rs307 crore, revenue up 31.2 percent at Rs 2,197 crore

Greaves Cotton gives in-principle approval for the acquisition of 18.77 percent stake in subsidiary companies i.e. Ampere Vehicles

SPARC enters into a licensing deal with China Medical System Holding

Wipro launches the Wipro RAPIDS DXP solution suite

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 473.17 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1593.71 crore in the Indian equity market on November 5, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow

No stock under ban period on NSE

For November 6, no stock is under F&O ban.