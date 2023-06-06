Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The recovery in late trade amid consolidation helped the market close flat with a positive bias on June 6, as the three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee members started a discussion over interest rate decisions.

The benchmark indices continued the uptrend for the third consecutive session. The BSE Sensex was up 5.4 points at 62,793, while the Nifty50 rose 5.2 points to 18,599 and formed a Doji candlestick pattern on the daily charts, indicating the tug-of-war between bulls and bears for market direction as the closing was similar to opening levels.

"Normally, such Doji formations after a reasonable up move or down move calls for reversal. Having formed this pattern amidst a range movement, the predictive value of this pattern could be less," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He feels immediate supports like daily 10 and 20-day EMAs (exponential moving average) are intact and the intraday buying has been emerging so far from this support in the short term.

On the upper side, repeated testing of crucial hurdle around the 18,600-18,700 levels is expected to result in a decisive upside breakout, while immediate support is at 18,500 levels, Shetti said.

We have seen a continued uptrend in broader markets with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising 0.06 percent and 0.54 percent, respectively.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support, resistance levels on Nifty

The Nifty may get support at 18,550, followed by 18,528 and 18,493. If the index advances, then 18,619 will be the key resistance followed by 18,641 and 18,676.

Nifty Bank

We have also seen an upward journey in the Bank Nifty for the third day in a row. The index climbed 63 points to 44,165 amid volatility and formed a Doji candlestick pattern on the daily scale for yet another session.

"The Doji candle formation suggests that the overall trend is expected to remain sideways, without a clear direction in the index's movement," Rupak De, Senior Technical at LKP Securities said.

He feels the support level is identified at 44,000 and if the index falls below this level, it might drop towards 43,700. On the other hand, the resistance levels are observed at 44,300 and 44,500 acting as barriers to further upward movement, he said.

As per the pivot point calculator, the Bank Nifty is expected to take support at 44,050, followed by 43,997 and 43,910, while the resistance is likely to be at 44,223, then 44,277 and 44,363.

Call options data

On the weekly options front, the maximum Call open interest (OI) was at 18,600 strike, with 1.01 crore contracts, which is expected to be a crucial resistance level for the Nifty.

This was followed by 18,800 strike comprising 89.43 lakh contracts and 18,700 strike with more than 84 lakh contracts.

The meaningful Call writing was seen at 18,800 strike, which added 21.1 lakh contracts, followed by 18,900 strike, which added 15.11 lakh contracts, and 19,000 strike, which added 9.3 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was at 19,500 strike, which shed 41.33 lakh contracts, followed by 18,500 strike, which shed 17.66 lakh contracts, and 19,300 strike, which shed 5.58 lakh contracts.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 18,500 strike, with 1 crore contracts, which is expected to be an important support level in the coming sessions.

It was followed by the 18,600 strike, comprising 93.86 lakh contracts and the 18,400 strike with 70.35 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 18,400 strike, which added 18.28 lakh contracts, followed by 18,200 strike, which added 17.84 lakh contracts and 18,100 strike, which added 9.43 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 18,500 strike, which shed 14.51 lakh contracts, followed by 18,700 strike, which shed 7.4 lakh contracts and 17,600 strike which shed 3.41 lakh contracts.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in Larsen & Toubro, Petronet LNG, Cummins India, Coal India and United Breweries among others.

45 stocks see a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, 45 stocks, including JK Cement, Maruti Suzuki India, ACC, Tata Communications and Syngene International saw long buildups.

28 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in OI and price generally indicate a long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 28 stocks, including Birlasoft, Escorts, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Hindustan Copper and Oracle Financial saw a long unwinding.

58 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in OI along with a price decrease indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, 58 stocks, including Mphasis, Indian Energy Exchange, Persistent Systems, Chambal Fertilizers and Aarti Industries saw a short build-up.

58 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 58 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included India Cements, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, AU Small Finance Bank, REC and Titan Company.

Bulk deals

Gravita India: Promoter Rajat Agrawal has sold 13 lakh equity shares or 1.88 percent shareholding in the lead metal manufacturer via open market transaction at an average price of Rs 586.04 per share, which amounted to Rs 76.18 crore. However, Jupiter India Fund has acquired 10 lakh shares or 1.44 percent stake in the company at an average price of Rs 585 per share.

Ceinsys Tech: The information technology company remained in focus as Zodius Technology Fund continued to be a seller in the firm, offloading 1.96 lakh shares or a 1.27 percent stake at an average price of Rs 199.37 per share. Zodius has been selling its stake in the company since May, so far selling 9.12 lakh shares or 5.91 percent stake. As of March 2023, it held 10.94 lakh shares or a 7.09 percent stake.

IFB Industries: Societe Generale, the Europe-based financial services group, has bought 3 lakh shares or a 0.74 percent stake in the manufacturer of household appliances, machine tools, and automobile parts. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 800 per share.

Investors Meetings on June 7

UltraTech Cement: Company's officials will meet Kotak Mutual Fund.

Shemaroo Entertainment: The management of the company will meet Lucky Securities.

Tata Steel, Metropolis Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Officials of companies will attend Morgan Stanley India Investment Forum.

Persistent Systems, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Companies' officials will attend Nomura Conference.

CMS Info Systems: Officials of the company will interact with Abakkus Asset Manager LLP, SBI Mutual Fund, Bajaj Finserv, Aequitas Investments and 360 One Asset.

Allcargo Logistics: Company's officials will meet Abakkus, Aequitas Investments, Ainios Alpha, Caprize Investments, Care PMS, Deep Financial, Entrust Family Office, Nidara Capital, Nirmal Bang, Phillip Capital and Seraphic Management & Advisory.

Stocks in the news

JSW Ispat Special Products: Kiran Menon has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the sponge iron, steel and ferro alloys manufacturerwith effect from June 6. Menon resigned to pursue opportunities outside the group.

GMR Airports Infrastructure: GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL), a step-down subsidiary of the company, has divested approximately 8.18 lakh square feet of warehouse facility at the Hyderabad Airport to ILP Core Ventures I PTE Limited for Rs 188.1 crore. ILP Core is a step-down subsidiary of Indospace Core PTE Limited, India’s largest operator of core logistics and industrial real estate vehicle.

Wipro: The technology services and consulting company launched the Wipro Industry Innovation Experience for Financial Services solution on Microsoft Cloud. Microsoft and Wipro will develop new solutions to help financial services clients accelerate growth and deepen client relationships.

Engineers India: National Aluminium Company (NALCO) has selected the company for providing consultancy services for the updation of a detailed project report (DPR) for Pottangi bauxite mines for enhancing raw-ore production. Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) has signed a contract with Engineers India for the supply of basic engineering and detail engineering for a direct reduced iron plant at Angul, Orissa. These orders are worth Rs 20.55 crore.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation: Subsidiary Performance Chemiserve has raised Rs 900 crore via the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis to qualified institutional buyers. NCDs are to be listed on BSE Limited.

G R Infraprojects: Subsidiary GR Hasapur Badadal Highway has executed the concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The bid project cost is Rs 872.2 crore. The said highway project in Maharashtra is to be executed in Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

Torrent Power: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra for the development of three pumped storage hydro projects of 5,700 MW capacity in Maharashtra. The projects would entail an investment of about Rs 27,000 crore. Torrent intends to execute these projects over a period of 5 years.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 385.71 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 489.02 crore on June 6, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange shows.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has retained Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements and Manappuram Finance to its F&O ban list for June 7. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

