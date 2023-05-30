Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market maintained an upward journey for the fourth consecutive session with the Nifty50 closing at a five-and-half-month high on May 30, driven by select banking and financial services, FMCG and technology stocks.

The BSE Sensex jumped 123 points to 62,969, while the Nifty50 climbed 35 points to 18,634 and formed a small bullish candlestick pattern with upper and lower shadow on the daily scale, indicating indecisiveness among buyers and sellers.

"Despite the muted beginning, the overall trend remained positive as the index stayed above critical moving averages. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) showed a bullish crossover, indicating a favourable market sentiment," Rupak De, Senior Technical at LKP Securities said.

He advised traders and investors to consider buying on dips as long as the index remained above the 18,500 level.

However, resistance was observed at the 18,800 mark, which could potentially limit further upside movements, Rupak said.

The broader markets also ended with moderate gains, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising 0.25 percent and 0.22 percent respectively.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support, resistance levels on Nifty

As per pivot charts, the Nifty may get support at 18,591, followed by 18,570 and 18,537. If the index advances, 18,657 would be the key resistance level to watch out for followed by 18,678 and 18,711.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty climbed 124 points to end at a record closing high of 44,436, and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, withholding the previous day's low.

The up move in the second half of the trading session was primarily driven by the performance of HDFC twins, indicating their significant contribution to the overall positive momentum.

At the lower end, the index has support at 44,000, which coincides with the highest open interest being built up on the Put side. This suggests that market participants have shown significant interest in Put options at this level, potentially acting as a support zone for the index, Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities said.

Overall, the Bank Nifty index has experienced bullish momentum, with the bulls leading the way and pushing the index to new highs, Shah observed.

As per the pivot point calculator, the Bank Nifty is expected to take support at 44,270, followed by 44,201 and 44,090. The key resistance level to watch out for would be 44,492, followed by 44,561, and 44,672.

Call options data

On the weekly options front, the maximum Call open interest (OI) was at 18,800 strike, with 1.03 crore contracts, which is expected to be a crucial resistance level for the Nifty.

This was followed by 18,700 strike comprising 90.9 lakh contracts and 19,000 strike with more than 87.64 lakh contracts.

The meaningful Call writing was seen at 18,800 strike, which added 11.05 lakh contracts, followed by 18,900 strike, which added 7.7 lakh contracts, and 19,500 strike, which added 6.09 lakh contracts.

The meaningful Call unwinding was at 18,500 strike, which shed 6.69 lakh contracts, followed by 18,400 strike, which shed 6.68 lakh contracts, and 18,600 strike, which shed 4.6 lakh contracts.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 18,300 strike, with 1.12 crore contracts, which is expected to be an important support level in the coming sessions.

This was followed by the 18,000 strike, comprising 99.56 lakh contracts, and the 18,600 strike with 97.19 lakh contracts.

We have seen Put writing at 18,600 strike, which added 37.77 lakh contracts, followed by 18,100 strike, which added 12.68 lakh contracts, and 18,000 strike that added 10.07 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 17,700 strike, which shed 6.94 lakh contracts, followed by 17,800 strike, which shed 2.49 lakh contracts, and 17,900 strike which shed 35,000 contracts.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in Alkem Laboratories, Godrej Consumer Products, Power Grid Corporation of India, Hindustan Unilever, and Dabur India among others.

48 stocks see a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI) and price typically indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, 48 stocks, including JK Cement, RBL Bank, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Power Finance Corporation, and JSW Steel, saw long build-ups.

30 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in OI and price generally indicates a long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 30 stocks, including Metropolis Healthcare, LIC Housing Finance, Zydus Life Sciences, Bharat Forge, and Samvardhana Motherson International, saw a long unwinding.

63 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in OI along with a price decrease indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, 63 stocks, including Chambal Fertilizers, IRCTC, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Tata Chemicals, and Coforge saw a short build-up.

47 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 47 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included HDFC AMC, Hindustan Aeronautics, Coromandel International, Mahanagar Gas, and Max Financial Services.

Bulk deals

Kalpataru Power Transmission: Three promoters have offloaded shares worth Rs 467.83 crore in the power transmission and infrastructure EPC company via open market transactions. Kalptaru Constructions sold 10 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 485.13 per share, Parag Mofatraj Munot offloaded 73.24 lakh shares at a price of Rs 485.75 per share, and Kalpataru Viniyog LLP sold 13.1 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 485.06 per share. However, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund through its ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund bought additional 14.95 lakh shares in Kalpataru at an average price of Rs 485 per share as ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund held 7.96 percent stake or 1.29 crore shares in the company as of March 2023.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: Foreign investor General Atlantic Singapore KH Pte Ltd has sold 23.2 lakh shares or 2.89 percent stake in KIMS via open market transaction at an average price of Rs 1,600 per share, which amounted to Rs 371.3 crore. As of March 2023, General Atlantic had held an 8.61 percent stake or 68.89 lakh shares in KIMS.

Investors Meetings on May 31

Gokaldas Exports: The company's officials will meet ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Birla Mutual Fund, Max Life, Whiteoak Capital, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Union Mutual Fund, Carnelian Capital, and Valuequest.

Safari Industries: Officials of the company will meet Wellington Management Company.

State Bank of India: The bank's officials will interact with institutional investors and analysts through a group meeting being organised by B&K Securities at their 13th Annual Institutional Investor Conference: Trinity India.

Patanjali Foods: Officials of the company will be interacting with investors and the general public.

KPIT Technologies: The company's officials will attend Trinity India Annual Investor Conference - 2023.

Stocks in the news

HDFC Life Insurance Company: Abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited is likely to exit the life insurance company by selling the entire 1.66 percent equity via block deals, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources. The stake sale is likely to take place in the price range of Rs 563.20-585.15 per share.

Coal India: The country's largest coal mining company said the board has approved the revision of non-coking coal prices with effect from May 31. The price increase is 8 percent over the existing notified prices for high-grade coal of grade G2 to G10, which will be applicable to all subsidiaries of Coal India. Due to this revision, the company will earn incremental revenue of Rs 2,703 crore for the balance period of financial year 2023-24.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The leading ports and logistics company has recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 1,159 crore for the March FY23 quarter, supported by healthy operating performance and topline, but impacted by lower other income, and exceptional loss of Rs 1,273 crore. Revenue from operations in Q4FY23 stood at Rs 5,797 crore increasing 40 percent over the corresponding period last fiscal. The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per share for FY23.

Lupin: The pharma major announced a strategic collaboration with Enzene Biosciences to launch Cetuximab in India, the first biosimilar developed for Cetuximab. Cetuximab has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India for treating head and neck cancer, particularly Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the head and neck. Cetuximab is available as a 100mg vial.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company has reported a consolidated profit of Rs 287 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, supported by healthy topline and operating numbers. It had a loss of Rs 118 crore in Q4FY22 due to a one-time loss of Rs 485 crore. Revenue from operations for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 2,491 crore, growing 17 percent over the corresponding period last fiscal.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The state-owned shipbuilding company has registered a stellar 105.1 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 326.2 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23 despite a significant rise in input cost, driven by healthy topline and operating numbers. Revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 2,079 crore, growing 49 percent over the corresponding period last fiscal. The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 6.86 per share for FY23.

Graphite India: The graphite electrodes manufacturer has posted consolidated profit at Rs 29 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23, falling 69.5 percent compared to the year-ago period, as it has subdued performance on topline as well as operating fronts. Lower other income also impacted profitability. Revenue from operations for the January-March period stood at Rs 815 crore, declining 3.4 percent compared to the corresponding period last financial year. The company has announced a dividend of Rs 8.50 per share.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Promoter entity Aureus Investment is likely to sell up to 3.25 percent equity worth Rs 950 crore at Rs 500 per share in Sona BLW Precision Forgings, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources. Aureus Investment held a 33 percent stake in Sona BLW at the end of the March 2023 quarter.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,085.62 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 438.93 crore on May 30, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange shows.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has not added any stock to its F&O ban list for May 31.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.