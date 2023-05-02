 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
May 02, 2023 / 10:16 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 91 stocks, including Oracle Financial, Havells India, ONGC, PFC, and InterGlobe Aviation, saw long build-ups.

The upward journey of the market continued for the sixth consecutive session on the Nifty50 on May 2, driven by technology, metal, oil & gas, auto, and select bank stocks. The broader markets performed better than front liners as the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 1 percent and the Smallcap 100 index rose 0.7 percent on positive breadth.

The BSE Sensex rallied 242 points to 61,355, while the Nifty50 jumped 83 points to 18,148, and formed small bodied bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

"The Nifty is trading near a crucial resistance of 18,200 and once surpassed will witness further short covering towards the 18,400 level," Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities said.

He feels the downside support is at 18,000 where aggressive Put writing is visible. The undertone remains bullish and one should keep a buy-on-dip approach, he advised.