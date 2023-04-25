 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 25, 2023 / 10:22 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 51 stocks, including Honeywell Automation, Ramco Cements, Navin Fluorine International, AU Small Finance Bank, and Dixon Technologies saw a long unwinding.

The market continued to trade higher for the second consecutive session on April 25, driven by select banking & financial services, oil & gas, FMCG and metal stocks.

The BSE Sensex rose 75 points to 60,131, while the Nifty50 climbed 26 points to 17,769 and formed a Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts with above-average volumes. The index has been making higher highs and higher lows for two days in a row.

“The index remains comfortably above the critical moving averages, suggesting a positive trend. The upside resistance is visible at 17,800, where the bulls may find an immediate resistance. Above 17,800, the Nifty may move higher towards 18,000,” Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

On the lower end, support remains intact at 17,700, he feels.