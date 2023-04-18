 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:36 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 56 stocks, including ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Laurus Labs, Navin Fluorine International and Coforge, saw long build-ups.

The Nifty50 managed to defend the 17,600 level on April 18 despite selling pressure in the equity markets for the second consecutive session, which experts feel can act as a support in coming sessions.

The BSE Sensex fell 184 points to close at 59,727, while the Nifty50 declined 47 points to 17,660 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts. The index has also held its downward-sloping resistance trendline for yet another session, which can be a positive sign.

"The Nifty took support at 17,610 and closed above the previous day's low, which is positive for April 19," Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities said.

The broader trend still remains positive. One should keep a buy-on-dip approach as long as the index sustains above the 17,600 level, he advised.