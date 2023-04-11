 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 11, 2023 / 10:07 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 71 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Kotak Mahindra Bank, DLF, Atul, State Bank of India, and HDFC.

Bulls retained their control over Dalal Street for the seventh consecutive session, taking the Nifty50 above the 17,700 level on April 11, backed by banking and financial services, auto, FMCG, metal, and oil and gas stocks.

The BSE Sensex closed above the psychological 60,000 mark for the first time since March 8, rising 311 points to 60,158, while the Nifty50 climbed 98 points to 17,722 and formed a high wave kind of pattern on the daily charts. Also, there seems to be a hidden bearish divergence with the Nifty making a lower high and momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) making a higher high, indicating the possibility of some trend reversal.

"The index has been sustaining above the critical moving average. Besides, the Nifty has so far remained above the crucial support level of 17,500. The market will remain a buy on dips as long as the index remains above 17,500," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

De believes that immediate support is visible at 17,640. On the higher end, the rally may extend towards 17,850-17,970, he said.