Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 04, 2023 / 10:21 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 77 stocks including Balrampur Chini Mills, Bajaj Auto, ONGC, GMR Airports Infrastructure and Maruti Suzuki India saw long build-ups

The Bank Nifty has been outperforming the Nifty for the last few days;

The market remained in a northward direction for the third consecutive session with the benchmark indices closing with moderate gains amid rangebound trade on April 3, supported by banking and financial services, auto and pharma stocks.

The BSE Sensex gained 115 points to close at 59,106, while the Nifty50 rose 38 points to 17,398 and formed a small-bodied bearish candle with a long lower shadow which indicates that declines are being bought.

"Following a positive start, the benchmark index Nifty remained mostly range bound as the traders preferred to remain lean during the truncated week. The trend for the short term, however, remains positive as the Nifty closed well above the support level of 17,200," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

He believes that the bulls are going to have the upper hand as long as the Nifty remains above 17,200. On the higher end, 17,500 is likely to act as crucial resistance for the Nifty and a decisive move above 17,500 may induce a strong directional upmove, the market expert said.