Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market remained in a northward direction for the third consecutive session with the benchmark indices closing with moderate gains amid rangebound trade on April 3, supported by banking and financial services, auto and pharma stocks.

The BSE Sensex gained 115 points to close at 59,106, while the Nifty50 rose 38 points to 17,398 and formed a small-bodied bearish candle with a long lower shadow which indicates that declines are being bought.

"Following a positive start, the benchmark index Nifty remained mostly range bound as the traders preferred to remain lean during the truncated week. The trend for the short term, however, remains positive as the Nifty closed well above the support level of 17,200," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

He believes that the bulls are going to have the upper hand as long as the Nifty remains above 17,200. On the higher end, 17,500 is likely to act as crucial resistance for the Nifty and a decisive move above 17,500 may induce a strong directional upmove, the market expert said.

The broader markets also followed the same trend with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent respectively, while the India VIX, the fear index, fell 2.7 percent to 12.59 levels, playing a supporting role for bulls.

The market was shut on April 4 for Mahavir Jayanti.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,336 followed by 17,308 and 17,264. If the index advances, 17,424 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for followed by 17,451 and 17,495.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty climbed further by 204 points to 40,813 and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily timeframe with a long lower shadow indicating buying was seen at lower levels.

"The Bank Nifty has been outperforming the Nifty for the last few days; however, the week has started with a controlled positivity as the traders remained low ahead of the MPC meet," De said.

He feels that the trend will remain positive as long as the index sustains above 40,000. On the higher end, immediate resistance is visible at 41,000, and above 41,000 the index may move towards 42,000 over the short term, he said.

The Bank Nifty, as per pivot charts, may take support at 40,613 followed by 40,537 and 40,414. Key resistance levels are expected to be 40,858, then 40,934, and 41,057.

Call options data

The maximum Call open interest (OI) was at 17,700 strike, with 92.91 lakh contracts, which is expected to be a crucial level for the Nifty in the coming sessions.

This was followed by 17,500 strike, comprising 77.41 lakh contracts and 17,600 strike, with more than 71.34 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17,700 strike, which added 28.63 lakh contracts, followed by 17,500 strike, which accumulated 20.91 lakh contracts, and 17,600 strike with 19.56 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was at 17,300 strike, which shed 6.83 lakh contracts, followed by 17,200 strike, which shed 6.8 lakh contracts, and then 17,000 strike, which shed 3.11 lakh contracts.

Put option data

The maximum put open interest was at 17,000 strike, with 89.94 lakh contracts, which is expected to act as support in the coming session.

This was followed by the 17,200 strike, comprising 66.44 lakh contracts, and the 17,300 strike where we have 63.82 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,400 strike, which added 26.41 lakh contracts, followed by 17,100 strike, which added 12.36 lakh contracts, and 16,700 strike, which added 9.06 lakh contracts.

We have seen Put unwinding at 16,500 strike, which shed 7.24 lakh contracts, followed by 16,300 strike, which shed 6.97 lakh contracts, and 16,400 strike, which shed 6.3 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in Dabur India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, SRF, Petronet LNG, and Britannia Industries, among others.

77 stocks see a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI) and price typically indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, we have seen 77 stocks on the list of long build-ups, including Balrampur Chini Mills, Bajaj Auto, ONGC, GMR Airports Infrastructure, and Maruti Suzuki India.

18 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in OI and price generally indicates a long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 18 stocks, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, ABB India, IndiaMART InterMESH, and AU Small Finance Bank, witnessed a long unwinding.

40 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in OI along with a price decrease indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, 40 stocks, including Mahanagar Gas, Deepak Nitrite, Hindustan Aeronautics, Apollo Hospitals, and BHEL saw a short buildup.

54 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 54 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Coal India, Whirlpool, Eicher Motors, Birlasoft, and Indian Energy Exchange.

Bulk deals

Manaksia: Dream Achiever Consultancy Services acquired 5 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 112.41 per share. However, Bajaj Finance sold 3.6 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 112.4 per share.

Udayshivakumar Infra: Neomile Corporate Advisory has bought 4.87 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 30 per share.

Investors' meetings on April 4

Tata Motors: The company's officials will interact with Millennium Capital Management, Nomura AM, HSBC Global, and Nomura AM.

Windlas Biotech: The officials of the company will meet investors and analysts.

PVR: Senior management of the company will participate in institutional investor meetings in Singapore.

Stocks in the news

IndusInd Bank: The private sector lender clocked net advances at Rs 2.89 lakh crore for the quarter ended March FY23, up 21 percent YoY and 6 percent QoQ, while deposits grew by 12 percent year-on-year and 3 percent sequentially to Rs 3.36 lakh crore. The retail deposits and deposits from small banking customers amounted to Rs 1.43 lakh crore as of March 2023, increasing from Rs 1.37 lakh crore as of December 2022.

South Indian Bank: The bank has reported a 16.65 percent year-on-year growth in gross advances at Rs 72,107 crore, while total deposits grew by 2.82 percent YoY to Rs 91,652 crore, with CASA deposits rising 2.07 percent to Rs 30,215 crore. CASA ratio moved down to 32.97 percent, from 33.21 percent.

NBCC (India): The company has received a work order worth Rs 448.02 crore, for the construction of a road in Mizoram along the Indo-Bangladesh Border, from the Government of India.

RailTel Corporation of India: The company has received a work order worth Rs 76.10 crore from Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation for the implementation and management of an electronic knowledge network in academic/administrative buildings of government engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes in Bihar. Another order worth Rs 38.95 crore is from National Informatics Centre Services for installation, testing and commissioning of 4 Mbps lease line connectivity for 19 sites.

M&M Financial Services: In March 2023, the company estimates overall disbursement at Rs 5,600 crore, delivering a 42 percent YoY growth. The Q4FY2023 disbursements at Rs 13,750 crore registered a growth of 50 percent YoY. FY2023 disbursement was approximately Rs 49,500 crore registering a YoY growth of 80 percent. Healthy disbursement trends during FY23 have led to business assets at Rs 82,300 crore, a growth of 7 percent over December 2022 and 27 percent over March 2022. The collection efficiency was at 105 percent for March 2023, and in Q4FY23 it was at 99 percent against 100 percent for Q4FY22).

Federal Bank: The private sector lender has announced total deposits at Rs 2.13 lakh crore for the March FY23 quarter, rising 17.4 percent over Q4FY22. Customer deposits (total deposits excluding Interbank deposits and certificates of deposit) jumped 13.3 percent YoY to Rs 2.01 lakh crore. Gross advances grew by 20.2 percent YoY to Rs 1.77 lakh crore. Retail credit increased by 18.6 percent and wholesale credit book rose by 22.2 percent.

Marico: The FMCG major said its consolidated revenue in the March FY23 quarter grew in the low single digits on a year-on-year basis. India business witnessed some improvement in YoY volume growth and stayed in the mid-single digit zone, while the international business maintained its stellar growth trajectory as it posted mid-teen constant currency growth. Parachute Coconut Oil posted a strong high single-digit volume growth, aided by stable consumer pricing while copra prices remained steady through the quarter. Value Added Hair Oils touched double-digit value growth.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 321.93 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth Rs 328.24 crore on April 3, National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has not added any stock to its F&O ban list for April 5.

